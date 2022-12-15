Lalo Rodriguez Cause of Death Not Clear, Last Photos Show Scene

The cause of death for Puerto Rican salsa singer Lalo Rodriguez is not yet clear. He was only 64 years old when he was found dead in a parking lot in his hometown. Graphic photos emerged on social media showing the death scene.

According to The Associated Press, Rodriguez was found dead on December 14, 2022, “at a public housing project” in Puerto Rico.

A graphic death photo circulated on Twitter purportedly showing Rodriguez’s body, wearing shorts, lying in the parking lot. Photos widely aired on television showed the scene of his death, and last photos circulated that purported to show him shortly before his death.

Pudo ser famoso, pero a los noticiarios no les importa un carajo y presentan como si nada el cuerpo tirado de Lalo Rodríguez, aún cuando nadie de su familia ha llegado a la escena. pic.twitter.com/UrPTC6gVTm — Y. (@YomarElMaja) December 13, 2022

Estas son las últimas imágenes que registraron con vida al cantante Lalo Rodríguez.

Minutos después, su cuerpo fue encontrado en el area de parqueo de un conjunto residencial en Carolina, Puerto Rico.

Todavía no se conoce un dictamen forense sobre las causas de su deceso. pic.twitter.com/ETlQTIEfpo — Jean-Pierre Serna (@jpserna) December 14, 2022

Lalo Rodríguez, una gloria de la salsa en el mundo. Así murió, tirado en medio de una cancha en un residencial público. Julia de Burgos, Héctor Lavoe, Frankie Ruiz, Lalo Rodríguez… y contando. Triste. pic.twitter.com/LwFyVRzJTu — Guabá David (@Atita____) December 13, 2022

How did Rodriguez die? An autopsy will be conducted to determine Rodriguez’s cause of death, AP reported. His full name was Ubaldo Rodríguez Santos.

Tributes flowed for the salsa legend.

“A virtuoso goes to music heaven to join Puerto Rican salsa Gods. RIP #LaloRodriguez,” tweeted Sandra Guzman, a writer.

A virtuoso goes to music heaven to join Puerto Rican salsa Gods. RIP #LaloRodriguez https://t.co/tBFhdTV3uz — Sandra Guzmán (@mssandraguzman) December 14, 2022

Here’s what you need to know:

There Were ‘No Visible Signs of Violence’ on Rodriguez’s Body

Ven Devorame Otra Vez

Early signs don’t point to murder or foul play, the Associated Press reported. Police told AP “there were no visible signs of violence on his body,” according to the wire service.

Rodriguez was found in a parking lot at the public housing project in Carolina, Puerto Rico, where he was from, according to NBC News.

Univision reported in Spanish that Rodriguez was “transferred to the hospital in a patrol belonging to the Trujillo Alto entity, near San Juan, after the officer’s office received a call indicating that a man was in poor condition near dumpsters.”

That site reported that Rodriguez struggled for years with drug and alcohol addiction. “This is not the first time that the artist has been under the spotlight for his behavior derived from addictions, a problem with which he has been struggling for several years,” the site reported.

“In 2016, it was said that he participated in an accident while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, a fact that was denied by a Univision Puerto Rico program.”

Tributes Poured in for Rodriguez

Esta Noche Dormire Contigo

Elvis Crespo was among those posting tributes to salsa singer. “One of the most beautiful voices my ears have heard and will hear. His unique timbre, tuned and powerful, made his music immortal. My sincere condolences to his family and fans. May our Lalo Rodríguez rest in peace,” he tweeted in Spanish.

Rodriguez was known for his salsa music hit, Ven Devorame Otra Vez. It has 19 million views on YouTube alone. According to NBC, Rodriguez started singing as a teenager and was in a salsa band called Tempo Moderno from 12 to age 15. He was called “El Canario de Carolina,” NBC News reported.

“Lalo fought against the vice monster. Unfortunately, drugs rarely lose. Light and progress Lalo,” Willie Colon, also a well-known salsa singer, tweeted.

According to AllMusic.com, Rodriguez “made his album debut at the age of 16 as lead singer on Eddie Palmieri’s Sun Of Latin Music (1974), the first Latin album to win a Grammy Award. It included his composition ‘Deseo Salvaje’. He also appeared on Palmieri’s Unfinished Masterpiece (1976), which won another Grammy. In 1976, he shared lead vocals on Tommy Olivencia’s Introducing Lalo Rodríguez & Simon Pérez.”

