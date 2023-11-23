Lisa Rinna Defends Fired RHOBH Co-Star: ‘One of the Greatest Housewives of All Time’

Lisa Rinna says one of her former co-stars on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is the greatest of all time. While answering fan questions on her Amazon Live on November 17, 2023, Rinna defended her ex castmate Teddi Mellencamp.

Mellencamp starred as a main cast member on two seasons of RHOBH before being fired from the franchise in 2020.

On her livestream, Rinna, who exited the show in January 2023, responded to a fan who asked why people give Mellencamp such a hard time.

“I don’t understand that because I think Teddi was one of the greatest housewives of all time,’ the Rinna beauty founder said. “Nobody can ferret out the truth like Teddi Mellencamp. Any time we forget something, or someone has called us out on something, you call Teddi and ask ‘what happened here?’ and she knows everything.”

“I love Teddi Mellencamp – you guys don’t understand, I don’t think,” Rinna continued. “Everyone has their own opinion, I think to each his own. I will stand by saying I think Teddi is one of the best Housewives we’ve ever had – totally misunderstood, I think… She knows how to stir it – you need people who are not afraid to stir it… I’m not sure anyone’s over there stirring it right now. Otherwise, it’s boring!”

Kyle Richards Defended Teddi Mellencamp

In 2020, Mellencamp told fans on Instagram, “I recently found out that my contract as a housewife is not being renewed. …Of course, when I got the news I was sad.”

Still, she remained in star Kyle Richards’ friend group and appeared as a guest on subsequent seasons of the Bravo reality show. Mellencamp also launched a Housewives-themed podcast with “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Tamra Judge.

During a panel at BravoCon 2023, a fan asked Richards, “Why do you keep thrusting Teddi upon these women? You’re trying to make [her] happen and I just want to know why.”

Richards fired back with, “She’s very much happening in our lives, and the Teddi we know is not like the Teddi you see on television.”

“And I don’t feel the need to justify why someone is a good friend to me, who has been there for me and supported me,” Richards continued. “I’m not trying to make her happen for you, sir, no disrespect, because she’s very much happening for me.”

Teddi Mellencamp Opened up About the Hate She Received on RHOBH

In a 2023 episode of her “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, Mellencamp asked Real Housewives producer Alex Baskin why producers fired her.

“That’s tough,” Baskin replied. “In your [case], I think there was a strong audience reaction to you. …I do think that was part of it. And I also think that you were self-conscious.”

Baskin noted that while Mellencamp “would say things that other people were thinking and wouldn’t say,” in the end, she “wasn’t comfortable” in her own skin.

In January 2023, Mellencamp told Entertainment Tonight she can “take criticism” from her haters but draws the line at shaming or attacks on her kids.

“I think I’ve really found my voice,” she added. “I think when I first started on Housewives I was a shell of myself. When I watch even little snippets of myself I’m like, ugh, I can see exactly what I was doing there. I was timid, I wasn’t 100 percent comfortable in what I was saying and doing. And then the delivery wasn’t even who I am.”

Mellencamp noted that the launch of her podcast may have helped her to become more comfortable in her own skin.

READ NEXT: Original ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Shares Secret About Iconic Scene