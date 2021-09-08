Is Monica Lewinsky Married? Does She Have a Boyfriend?

Monica Lewinsky, the former White House intern turned cyber-bullying activist, public speaker and co-producer, has never married. She does not have children.

Does Lewinsky have a boyfriend? She won’t say; Lewinsky is very private about her private life.

She has slowly rebuilt her life and has written and spoken about the Bill Clinton impeachment scandal; she is now a co-producer of the new FX series, Impeachment: American Crime Story.

“As a producer, I’m very proud of the project,” she told the TODAY Show of the FX series. “It is a dramatization, but there is an enormous amount of emotional truth.” Lewinsky was only 22 at the time of the scandal. Today she is 48 years old.

In addition to never having a husband, she has also never had children. She did once tell The New York Times, “I wanted a job, I wanted a husband, I wanted kids. I wanted to be treated normally.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Lewinsky Says, ‘I Keep My Personal Life Private’

In 2015, People Magazine reported that Lewinsky kept her love life very private. “You can ask it, but I keep my personal life private. I think people have known enough about my romantic life for a lifetime,” she told People.

She’s kept true to that over the years.

“Do I wish my past were different? Absolutely,” she told People. “But given all things not changing, I absolutely have had demonstrations where surviving what I have, has resonated for someone else.”

Lewinsky Says She Promised Barbara Walters a ‘Dance at My Wedding’ & Acknowledges Dating Is Difficult





Play



Monica Lewinsky Talks About Clinton Affair, TV Drama And More With the TV series “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” of which she is a co-producer, premiering Tuesday night, Monica Lewinsky joins TODAY for an exclusive live interview. “As a producer, I’m very proud of the project,” she says. “It is a dramatization, but there is an enormous amount of emotional truth.” » Subscribe to TODAY: on.today.com/SubscribeToTODAY… 2021-09-07T14:00:08Z

Lewinsky spoke once about possibly having a wedding some day.

She did describe an active and full life to People, saying, “I’m simple! I love to have a good laugh, go to dinner, see a show, concert or movie.” She added, “I’ve promised Barbara Walters a dance at my wedding so I hope to make good on that promise some day!”

Lewinsky briefly discussed dating in a Vanity Fair essay she wrote, but she did not name any boyfriends in it. “With every man I date (yes, I date!), I go through some degree of 1998 whiplash. I need to be extremely circumspect about what it means to be ‘public’ with someone,” she wrote in that 2014 essay.

“I’ve become adept at figuring out when men are interested in me for the wrong reason. Thankfully, those have been few and far between. But every man that has been special to me over the past 16 years has helped me find another piece of myself—the self that was shattered in 1998. And so, no matter the heartbreak, tears, or disenchantment, I’ll always be grateful to them.”

Lewinsky Says the FX Series Had ‘Emotional Truth’

Lewinsky opened up about the FX program to TODAY. “I do not recommend your early 20s being dramatized on TV,” Lewinsky told TODAY.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky the last six or seven years to really be able to reclaim my narrative so the opportunity to have a seat at the table around that was really meaningful to me.”

She was asked on TODAY how much of the show was real. “It is a dramatization, but there is an enormous amount of emotional truth, and I think that’s what was really important.” She said people would be surprised when they watched it to learn some things they didn’t know happened.

She said, “Even I learned things,” saying she was surprised to learn some of the things that happened. But she insisted that she did not have “veto power” when it came to the program.

“The process was I felt heard… and listened to,” she said, but she said she did not always get her own way when it came to what was depicted.





Play



Monica Lewinsky Talks Public Shaming In Candid Interview | TODAY Monica Lewinsky sat down with HBO host John Oliver for a candid conversation about public shaming, the Clinton affair and the scandal’s ongoing impact on her life. » Subscribe to TODAY: on.today.com/SubscribeToTODAY » Watch the latest from TODAY: bit.ly/LatestTODAY About: TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We… 2019-03-18T18:59:48Z

Lewinsky was asked on TODAY whether she would want Bill Clinton to see the series and she said she didn’t know “how to answer that.” Asked if she wished she could speak to him or whether he owed her an apology, she said that there was a long period before her life changed in the past six or seven years when she “felt a lot like there was not this resolution.” She said he should want to apologize but she no longer needed it.

Indeed, she said she pushed for the producers to include the infamous thong-flashing she gave Clinton in the show. The scene was initially missing from the show. She felt that she “shouldn’t get a pass…truth and context were really missing at the beginning of 1998 and humanity.”

Lewinsky Went to Grad School & Has Had Several Different Careers





Play



The price of shame | Monica Lewinsky Visit TED.com to get our entire library of TED Talks, transcripts, translations, personalized talk recommendations and more. In 1998, says Monica Lewinsky, “I was Patient Zero of losing a personal reputation on a global scale almost instantaneously.” Today, the kind of online public shaming she went through has become a constant. In a brave talk,… 2015-03-21T01:21:51Z

Since the scandal, Lewinsky has had several different careers – handbag designer, weight loss pitchwoman – before she virtually disappeared from the public stage for about a decade while she attended grad school. In the last several years, though, Lewinsky has cautiously and slowly reemerged into the public spotlight. She has stayed out of political commentary, though, and she never revealed her vote for president in the 2016 presidential election, for example.

On Twitter, Lewinsky has called herself, “social activist. public speaker. vanity fair contributor. ambassador @bystanderrev + @antibullyingpro. knitter of things without sleeves #clickwithcompassion.” Her profile has also read, “human/anti-bullying activist/speaker/@vanityfair contributor/@tedtalks giver/@resiliencefnd board member/rap song muse/former beret model. #clickwithcompassion.”

For a time, Lewinsky knitted, made handbags, and was a pitchwoman for Jenny Craig. Celebrity net worth says Monica was paid $1 million for the Jenny Craig gig and made another $500,000 with a tell-all book. The site puts her current net worth at $1.5 million. According to Celebrity net worth, Monica’s family is “well-to-do” and she “attended elementary school in Bel-Air and Beverley Hills High school.”

She is active on Twitter, where she has quite a following.

The New York Times says that she “splits her time between New York and Los Angeles, where she grew up, and London” and has had a hard time finding employment. Instead, she meditates, does therapy, hangs out with friends and volunteers, The Times said.

She has spoken candidly about suffering from online bullying herself. According to The Today Show, “Lewinsky is teaming up with Vodafone to create anti-bullying emojis and GIFs.”

The New York Times says she has appeared at New York benefits, participated in an anti-bullying workshop, and “joined a feminist networking group.”

She also has a documentary that is called Fifteen Minutes of Shame and it focuses on cancel culture.

Lewinsky gave an 18-minute TED talk in Vancouver called “The Price of Shame.” In the talk, she described the painful consequences she still endures because of the scandal, and said she believes she was one of the first victims of cyber bullying. She said during the talk, “Anyone who is suffering from shame and public humiliation needs to know one thing: You can survive it. I know it’s hard,” said The Hollywood Reporter.

Lewinsky hasn’t spoken much about the Clintons over the years and has been very circumspect in her public comments, but she did tell Vanity Fair that she considered the relationship “consensual,” adding, “Sure, my boss took advantage of me… Any ‘abuse’ came in the aftermath, when I was made a scapegoat in order to protect his powerful position.”

In 2005, Lewinsky moved to London for a time, where she studied social psychology at the London School of Economics; she graduated with a Master of Science in 2006, after writing a thesis called “In Search of the Impartial Juror: An Exploration of the Third-Person Effect and Pre-Trial Publicity,” according to Gazette Review.

She didn’t talk much about the Clinton scandal for a decade until she penned the major article for Vanity Fair magazine in 2014. The Vanity Fair essay was a 2015 National Magazine Award finalist. Entitled, “Shame and Survival,” The essay’s introduction said, “After 10 years of self-imposed reticence, and now hoping to help victims of Internet shaming, she critiques the culture that put a 24-year-old through the wringer and calls out the feminists who joined the chorus.”

In the article, she criticized what she called the “‘culture of humiliation’ that not only encourages and revels in Schadenfreude but also rewards those who humiliate others.” It thrives especially online, she wrote.

In March 2018, in the wake of the #metoo revisiting of sexual harassment by powerful men, Monica Lewinsky herself revisited the topic in Vanity Fair. She described once running into special prosecutor Ken Starr in a restaurant. “Though I wish I had made different choices back then,” she wrote that she said to him. “I wish that you and your office had made different choices, too.”

In the essay, Lewinsky wrote that she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and still feels trauma. She added, “…what transpired between Bill Clinton and myself was not sexual assault, although we now recognize that it constituted a gross abuse of power.” She indicated that she is revisiting what happened to her and referred to it as gaslighting: “I’ve lived for such a long time in the House of Gaslight, clinging to my experiences as they unfolded in my 20s and railing against the untruths that painted me as an unstable stalker and Servicer in Chief.”

She concluded, “I now see how problematic it was that the two of us even got to a place where there was a question of consent. Instead, the road that led there was littered with inappropriate abuse of authority, station, and privilege…Now, at 44, I’m beginning (just beginning) to consider the implications of the power differentials that were so vast between a president and a White House intern. I’m beginning to entertain the notion that in such a circumstance the idea of consent might well be rendered moot.”

Those pursuits evaporated. She told Vanity Fair in 2014 that, after leaving grad school in London, “I moved between London, Los Angeles, New York, and Portland, Oregon, interviewing for a variety of jobs that fell under the umbrella of ‘creative communication’ and ‘branding,’ with an emphasis on charity campaigns.” But she kept getting turned down.

