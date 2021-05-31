WATCH: Explosion at Governor Cuomo’s New York City Office Building

An explosion was reported in New York City in the sub cellar of a 41-story office building where New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has an office. You can watch video of the law enforcement response later in this article.

“FDNY using all hands for an explosion in the sub-cellar of a 41-story office building,” wrote New York City 911 on Twitter on May 30, 2021.

The explosion occurred at 633 3rd Avenue, where New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has an office. However, there are no injuries, and it appears to be a transformer explosion, according to The Citizen website. There is no indication at this point that the explosion was intentional or had anything to do with Cuomo having an office there; nor is there any indication that Cuomo was there.

Here’s what you need to know:

Video Showed a Massive Law Enforcement Response to the Scene

#BREAKING: Explosion in the sub-cellar of a high rise building in Manhattan, New York. Large number of Fire department officials on the scene. pic.twitter.com/VsITGEKVbj — IndSamachar News (@Indsamachar) May 31, 2021

Video showed a major all hands’ on deck response to the scene by the New York Fire Department.

The Citizen website provided these additional details, “There are no reported injuries. FDNY units and Con Edison units are investigating.” and “The FDNY has transmitted an ‘all-hands’ alert, meaning all units on scene are actively working to bring the situation under control. Con Edison supervisors are en route.”

Cuomo Has Had an Office in the Building for Years

A 2013 article in the Commercial Appeal reported, “Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office negotiated a 10-year renewal for its 39,254-square-foot space on the 38th and 39th floors at Time Equities’ 633 Third Avenue.”

A story about protesters in AM New York in March 2021, indicated Cuomo still has an office in the building.

READ NEXT: James Brian Chadwell Investigated as Possible Suspect in Notorious Delphi Murders of 2 Girls