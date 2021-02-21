Murdered Metairie Gun Outlet Clerk Noah Fischbach Worked on Movies

Noah Fischbach, the store clerk who was shot to death in a mass shooting incident at a Metairie, Louisiana, gun outlet store, had worked as a special effects technician for Hollywood movies.

That biographical detail and his identity were confirmed by WWL Radio.

People offered tributes to him on Facebook, as many knew him from purchasing firearms at the Jefferson Gun Outlet, where he worked. “May your soul find peace and thank you for your advice every time I came in the store. Sad world,” wrote one man. “Sad situation. He was a phenomenal guy, Rest In Peace Noah,” wrote another.

The suspect was named by NOLA.com as Joshua Jamal Williams, 27. Five people were shot, and three died, including the suspect, the sheriff said in a news conference. The other victim who died, a female who was inside the gun outlet, has not yet been named.

Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, Louisiana, was the scene of the mass shooting on Saturday, February 21, 2021.

The gun outlet is located in the 6900 block of Airline Drive. The website of the Jefferson Gun Outlet says, “Jefferson Gun Outlet is the premier firearms outlet for the Greater New Orleans Area. We specialize in most brands of Firearms, Reloading Supplies, Safety Equipment, Holsters, Accessories and much much more! Come visit our store at 6719 Airline Dr. in Metairie, LA for all your Firearms needs!”

The website says the gun outlet also has an indoor shooting range. The shooting unfolded on February 20, 2021.

Reports Say That Fischbach Was Working When the Shooter Was Told He Couldn’t Bring an Unholstered, Loaded Gun Into the Store

According to WDSU-TV, sources in the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office say the shooting broke out after an argument.

An argument broke out between Williams, who walked into the store with an unholstered loaded gun, and the clerk who said he could not have it until he was inside the shooting range, WDSU reported. Another man told the New York Times that the store compliance officer asked Williams to unload his firearm; it is not clear whether that man was Fischbach.

At least two customers “engaged the man,” and shots broke out.

According to the television station, Williams, customers, and innocent bystanders were all shot.

“At this time, it appears a suspect shot two victims inside the location, then was engaged and shot outside the location by multiple other individuals,” Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said Saturday evening. “The suspect is one of the deceased on the scene.”

NOLA.com reported, via sources, that the shooter entered the gun outlet with a pistol with an extended clip. When staff said he had to unload the weapon, he fired a warning shot and then shot the clerk, according to the newspaper.

In a news conference, the sheriff explained, “It appears several individuals engaged the original suspect, whether inside the location or out here in the parking lot. We have a total of three deceased including the two that were inside.”

Fischbach, Who Was a Married Father, Worked as an Armaments Technician on Hollywood Movies

According to WWL, in addition to being a clerk at the gun outlet, Fischbach served as an “armaments technician” “for movies and television” and was also a special effects technician.

His father, John Fischbach, also told The New York Times that his son, 47, worked in props in the film industry, adding, “everyone loved him.”

He is married with at least one child, the radio station reported. He and his wife recently celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary. His wife is an artist.

In 2010, Fischbach wrote on Facebook, “Family is good. Married, 2 kids. Unemployed. Was in New Orleans for 11 years. Moved to Portland in 05.” He frequently posted about his wife and children on Facebook.

People Offered Tributes to Fischbach on Social Media, Describing His Impact on Their Lives

People offered tributes to Fischbach on social media.

“Noah Fischbach was my favorite person in this store,” Heather Devall wrote on Facebook. “He made my knowledge of firearms and cartridges much better but constant conversations in our interactions buying what we have from him. He will never know the impact he made on our lives and while we didn’t make it in often anymore. We will definitely miss him.”

In a heartbreaking post on Facebook, Fischbach’s mother wrote, “May God bless him and allow for him to rest in peace.” She said he was shot to death.

The clerk’s cousin quoted Stevie Wonder, “Gun violence is real. People don’t come back,” and then wrote, “Cousin Noah, my heart breaks for the loss of your sole. My heart breaks for Aunt Stephanie, your dad, wife and child. My heart breaks for your friends and extended family, and your community. Gun violence is real.”

Deanna Theis wrote, “I helped him with his cat a few years ago. He loved his cat. Anytime I saw him we talked animal rescue and cats. Genuinely good guy. Helpful & knowledgeable in his field. Saw him the end of December. He said I needed another gun and to come back and see him. Then we talked about kittens. Such a loss…my heart breaks for his family.”

The ATF Responded to the Scene

According to NOLA.com, two shields were set up in the parking lot by authorities so the public didn’t see the bodies.

The ATF’s New Orleans office confirmed that it’s on the scene, writing, “@ATFNewOrleans has Special Agents on the scene of a shooting at a store in Metairie, LA. Agents are assisting and working with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.”

The gun outlet’s top post was a meme of a gun with a line drawn through it. “I saw this sign on a local business. Thank God I don’t carry a beretta,” it read. Another recent graphic read: “Gun control. Buying one when you want them all.”

The Facebook page explains, “Jefferson Gun Outlet is a full-service retail firearms store specializing in a large selection of self-defense pistols, shotguns, and rifles. We have a variety of reloading supplies, holsters, and accessories to satisfy the most discriminating shopping list. In addition to our retail operations, Jefferson Gun offers law enforcement officer, agency, and contract sales for Glock, Smith & Wesson, Beretta, and Rock River. We also have a 14 lane shooting range on site with full-auto machine gun rentals available.”

