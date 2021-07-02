Peru vs Paraguay Copa America Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Peru and Paraguay are set to meet up in a Copa America quarterfinal matchup on Friday at Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico. If you’re in the US, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the match.

In the United States, the match (5 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (English broadcast) and Univision (Spanish). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Peru vs Paraguay (and every other Copa America 2021 match, which are all on either Fox, FS1, FS2, TUDN, Univision or UniMas) online:

Peru vs Paraguay Preview

The group stage was a successful journey for Peru, with the squad going 2-1-1 in their four games, the lone loss coming against Brazil. Peru beat Venezuela and Colombia and tied against Ecuador.

“We are in a process of going step by step, where we have to prepare for the opponent that is in front of us and not look further,” Peru manager Ricardo Gareca said. “The level of competition is high, we come with the idea of ​​incorporating boys, giving them continuity. As you face your rivals, you can see what you’re up for. But for now, it’s getting ready.”

André Carrillo scored the one goal for Peru in a 1-0 win against Venezuela, sealing the team’s place in the final eight. The team got a good feeling about their future prospects in the tournament after beating Colombia, rebounding from the lopsided loss to Brazil.

“This gives us a lot of hope in what is to come at this Copa America,” Peru defender Renato Tapia said. “We are in a good position, but we have to keep rowing to go farther.”

Paraguay went 2-2 to advance to the knockout stage, besting Chile and Bolivia. They have a large amount of respect for Peru heading into their matchup. The sides tied 2-2 during World Cup qualification last year, but Peru had won six straight prior.

“It is a team that plays big. They have played well for a long time,” Paraguay manager Eduardo Berizzo. “They have elaboration with dangerous people in attack. We have faced each other in the Qualifiers, we will prepare in the next few days to do better.”

Paraguay is a +150 favorite to win the match in regulation, with Peru coming in at +195 to win. The total is set at 2.5 goals.

PROBABLE LINEUPS

• Peru: Pedro Gallese; Aldo Corzo, Miguel Araujo, Luis Abram, Miguel Trauco; Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotún; André Carrillo, Sergio Peña, Christian Cueva; Luis Iberico.

• Paraguay: Antony Silva; Alberto Espinola, Robert Rojas, Júnior Alonso, Omar Alderete; Braian Samudio, Gastón Giménez, Mathias Villasanti, Ángel Romero; Gabriel Ávalos and Alejandro Romero.

