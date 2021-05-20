PGA Championship 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The strongest field of the year in golf will gather this weekend in quest of the 103rd PGA Championship when they take on The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina.

TV coverage of the 2021 PGA Championship will be on ESPN (Thursday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET, Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. ET) and CBS (Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. ET).

But if you don’t have cable, or if you’re looking for coverage that is far more comprehensive than the TV broadcasts, here are some different ways that you can watch a live stream of the PGA Championship:

While the television broadcasts don’t start until part-way through each round and won’t show every golfer evenly, you can watch several different dedicated live streams all day for all four rounds of the PGA Championship on ESPN+ right here:

Here’s the ESPN+ schedule for the different live streams:

Thursday:

General Whiparound Broadcast: 7 a.m. ET – end of round

Featured Groups: 7 a.m. ET – end of round

Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m. ET – end of round

Friday:

General Whiparound Broadcast: 7 a.m. ET – end of round

Featured Groups: 7 a.m. ET – end of round

Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m. ET – end of round

Saturday:

General Whiparound Broadcast: 8 a.m. ET – 10 a.m. ET

Featured Groups: 8 a.m. ET – end of round

Featured Holes: Noon ET – end of round

Sunday:

General Whiparound Broadcast: 8 a.m. ET – 10 a.m. ET

Featured Groups: 8 a.m. ET – end of round

Featured Holes: Noon ET – end of round

In addition to comprehensive PGA Championship coverage, ESPN+ also has Saturday-Sunday coverage of most other PGA Tour events, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 a month or $49.99 for a year.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to over 30 percent savings:

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the PGA Championship live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

If you just want to watch a simulcast of the coverage on TV, you can watch a live stream of ESPN, CBS and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the TV broadcasts of the PGA Championship live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games and events on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Another option if you want to watch the TV broadcasts, AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and CBS are included in every package, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the TV broadcasts of the PGA Championship live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

PGA Championship 2021 Preview

The 103rd PGA Championship has all the makings of a classic, as 99 of the top 100 players are in the field this weekend to battle for the Rodman Wanamaker Trophy at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina.

The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island will present a monumental challenge for the game’s best, as it hosts its second PGA Championship this weekend. The par-72 course will play to a total of 7,876 yards, which will be the longest layout in major championship history – 200 yards longer than it played in 2012 when it hosted its last PGA Championship.

The field will consist of 156 players, including 35 major champions. The top 70 players and ties at the conclusion of Friday’s second round will advance to play the weekend.

The players will not only be tested by the length of the layout, but they will also have to navigate the varying winds of the coastal course, which features the most seaside holes (10) than any other golf course in North America. With winds expected to gust up to 25mph over the weekend, driving accuracy, approach shots and the ability to scramble from off-the-green will be critical skillsets to excel in this week if you want to be at the top of the leaderboard come Sunday.

The betting favorite coming into the week is Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy (+1100), who is fresh off snapping a 19-month winless streak with a victory at the Wells Fargo Championship two weeks ago at Quail Hollow in North Carolina. McIlroy won the aforementioned PGA Championship the last time it was held at The Ocean Course in 2012 by a record-setting eight strokes.

The reigning champion Collin Morikawa will be looking to defend the title he won at Harding Park in San Francisco, California last August. The then-23-year-old became the third-youngest PGA Championship winner in his tournament debut. The back-nine on Sunday was a thriller, capped by Morikawa breaking out of a log-jammed leaderboard which featured at one point a seven-way tie for first. Morikawa hit the shot of the tournament when he drove the par-4, 16th hole and sank the seven-foot eagle putt en route to his career-propelling victory.

This year’s tournament promises to also be a wide-open affair, as a long list of the game’s best vie for the Wanamaker.

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth will be looking to cement his legacy by capturing the elusive Career Grand Slam with a win at the PGA. Spieth broke a lengthy winless stretch with a win at the Valero Texas Open in April, prior to finishing in a tie for third at the Masters.

The list of the top contenders also includes Justin Thomas, who will be vying for his second PGA Championship title, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele, who are looking to take home their first major championship trophy and Bryson DeChambeau, who will be putting his world-class driver to the test this week on the longest course in major history.

