Portugal vs Germany Euro 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Germany looks to turn things around after an opening loss as they take on Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal at Allianz Arena on Saturday.

In the United States, the match (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Portugal vs Germany and every other Euro 2020 match (which will all be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC) online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Portugal vs Germany live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 (which will simulcast the ABC matches) are included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with all the channels needed for Euro 2020, and you can get your first month (which will cover all of Euro 2020) for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Portugal vs Germany live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month (which will cover all of Euro 2020) for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Portugal vs Germany live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC (live in most markets) are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Portugal vs Germany live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Portugal vs Germany live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Portugal vs Germany Preview

Portugal didn’t score for the majority of their opening match again Hungary but came through with three late goals — two by Ronaldo, including a penalty kick

Germany didn’t have many answers for France in its opener, falling 1-0. Now the Germans are in need of a result to stay competitive in Group F.

“It’s no secret that we didn’t create enough chances, and we’ve been working on that this week,” Germany boss Joachim Löw said. “Tactically, we need to offer something different, more offensive power. We need to be more direct, more dynamic. We need more intensity upon front, we need to play through different channels, we need to play with more risk, more speed, more dynamism into the final third.

“But the team have shown a positive reaction after a day’s rest.”

They know taking down a powerful and potent squad like Portugal is a tall task.

“Portugal do not only have Cristiano Ronaldo in attack, but four or five other players with outstanding abilities,” Löw told UEFA.com “They are capable of deciding big matches like this on their own. They are adaptable and technically strong. It is so difficult keeping them at bay because it’s so tough to take the ball away from them.”

There is mutual respect between the sides, which are considered some of the top

“I’m not afraid of Germany at all,” Portugal manager Fernando Santos said. “I think the two teams will respect each other because they know that on both sides there are powerful forces capable of deciding the game. To think that Portugal are favorites against Germany, playing in Germany, is crossing the line. If the players fell into that way of thinking, we wouldn’t even draw this game!”

There was a problem providing access to protected content.(Error Code: 232403)

2008 highlights: Portugal 2-3 Germany

The top two in each group plus the four best third-placed teams advance to the Round of 16. Here are the situations both teams are facing:

• Portugal will be through if they beat Germany. They will be confirmed in the top two if they win and Hungary do not beat France.

• Germany will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Portugal and Hungary do not beat France.

POSSIBLE LINEUPS

Portugal: Rui Patrício; Nélson Semedo, Rúben Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Danilo, William Carvalho; Diogo Jota, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva; Ronaldo

Germany: Neuer; Ginter, Hummels, Rüdiger; Kimmich, Gündoğan, Kroos, Gosens; Havertz, Müller; Gnabry

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.