Queen Elizabeth Funeral TV Time & Channel

Here is a list of TV channels where you can watch live coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, September 19 starting between 3 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Eastern time, midnight and 2:30 a.m. Pacific time, depending on the network.

The TV Coverage

All major U.S. news networks are planning on live coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, including ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and PBS. All times Eastern.

ABC: Starting at 5:30 a.m., David Muir and Robin Roberts are leading the coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral from London. According to the press release, other correspondents and contributors include “‘GMA3’ co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes; chief foreign correspondent Ian Pannell; chief White House correspondent Cecilia Vega; senior national affairs correspondent Deborah Roberts; “Nightline” co-anchor Juju Chang; senior national correspondent Terry Moran; foreign correspondent James Longman; correspondents Maggie Rulli, Lama Hasan and Britt Clennett; contributors Robert Jobson, Victoria Murphy, Omid Scobie and Andrew Morton; Ailsa Anderson, former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth II; and Peter Westmacott, the former deputy private secretary to King Charles III.”

CBS: “CBS Mornings” anchors Gayle King and “Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell are leading CBS’ live coverage from London starting at 5 a.m. They will be joined by royal contributors Tina Brown, Julian Payne, Roya Nikkhah, Amanda Foreman and former BBC royal correspondent Wesley Kerr.

NBC: NBC News anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Lester Holt are anchoring the special live coverage of the funeral in London beginning at 5:30 a.m. They will be joined by Tom Llamas, Keir Simmons, Kelly Cobiella and Molly Hunter, as well as contributors Wilfred Frost, Daisy McAndrew and Andrew Roberts.

BBC America: The network is airing the funeral live, plus airing a “Tribute to Her Majesty the Queen” Sunday night starting at 8 p.m. Eastern.

CNN: Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett are leading the live coverage from London, joined by correspondents Christiane Amanpour, Max Foster and Richard Quest beginning at 5 a.m. They will also have correspondents stationed across London, including Nada Bashir, Matthew Chance, Bianca Nobilo, Nic Robertson, Isa Soares, Anna Stewart and Clarissa Ward.

Fox News: Martha MacCallum is anchoring the Fox News live coverage from London and will be joined by Ainsley Earhardt and Piers Morgan. Their coverage starts at 4 a.m.

MSNBC: Starting at 3 a.m., the earliest start time of any network, Chris Jansing will be leading the live coverage from London, then at 5 a.m., Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, Willie Geist and Katty Kay will take over with a live special edition of “Morning Joe” in London.

PBS: PBS will be simulcasting the BBC coverage of the funeral starting at 4 a.m. Monday evening, PBS will also air the special “The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II: Events of the Day” starting at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The Funeral Timeline

Here is the funeral timeline, according to the BBC:

The lying-in-state at Westminster Hall, which is how any citizen has been able to stand in line and pay his or her respects to the queen, ends ta 6:30 a.m. London time.

At 8 a.m. local time, the doors will open at Westminster Abbey for funeral guests.

At 10:45 a.m., the coffin leaves Westminster Hall and is taken to Westminster Abbey.

The funeral service begins at 11 a.m. Over 2000 guests are expected to attend. The service lasts about an hour and ends with two minutes of silence, the national anthem and a lament played by the Queen’s piper.

The funeral procession runs from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch. Along the way the route will be lined with military personnel. Gun salutes will fire every minute in Hyde Park and Big Ben will chime at one-minute intervals.

Around 1 p.m. London time, the casket will be pur in a hearse for its journey to Windsor Castle, where it will have another procession. At 4 p.m., there will be another service at St. George’s Chapel on the Windsor Castle grounds. Afterward, the queen will be buried in the royal vault next to her late husband.

READ NEXT: U.S. TV Stars Mourn Queen Elizabeth