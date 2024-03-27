Arizona Teen Was Driving 155 mph When Her Corvette Slammed Into Park Ranger’s Harley, Police Say

Rachel Nicole Berg is an 18-year-old Arizona woman who is accused of driving 155 miles per hour in a Chevrolet Corvette that rear-ended a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, killing park ranger and former Tacoma police officer Michael Clark.

That’s according to AZFamily, which reported that the crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on March 12 on US 60 near Dobson Road. Berg’s arrest in the incident was announced on March 24.

A Tacoma Police press release says, “Former Tacoma Police Officer Michael Paul Clark, 46, of Mesa Arizona, was tragically killed on March 12, 2024. At approximately 11:00 p.m., after leaving his work as a Park Ranger, Michael was traveling on US 60 near Dobson. His Harley Davidson was struck from behind by a speeding Chevy Corvette driven by an 18-year-old who didn’t see him in the HOV lane. The driver stopped and performed CPR, but Michael died at the scene from his injuries.”

Clark, 46, of Mesa, Arizona, was a veteran of the U.S. Army and former Tacoma, Washington, police officer, his obituary says. After he retired, Clark and his wife sold their belongings and moved to Arizona, where he worked as a park ranger, his obituary says.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rachel Nicole Berg Is Accused of Reckless Manslaughter for Striking Michael Clark

According to AZFamily, investigators downloaded data from the Corvette that documented it was “traveling at a speed of 155 mph five seconds before the crash and 87 miles per hour at the time of the collision with Clark’s motorcycle.”

Berg is accused of reckless manslaughter. The Corvette sells for between $70,000 and $140,000, according to Daily Mail. She tried to give Clark CPR at the scene, AZ Family reported.

“He should’ve been home at 10:45 and I got out of bed at 11:15 and he wasn’t and I could hear the police helicopter. And I knew, I knew. I called him. He didn’t answer. I texted him, but he didn’t read it,” Clark’s wife Laura Clark told AZ Family.

“I think that young people sometimes think that they’re invincible. And don’t think their decisions through and it’s devastating. Families are torn apart,” Laura said. “He has kids that now don’t have a dad,” the wife added to the publication.

Michael Clark Was Remembered as a ‘Man of Service’ Who Was Dedicated to His Family

Clark’s obituary says that Michael Paul Clark, 46, of Mesa, Arizona, “tragically passed away on March 12, 2024, while commuting home from work on his Harley Davidson motorcycle.”

He was born on January 2, 1978, in Winchester, Kentucky, according to the obit, which says “Michael was the first-born twin to parents Elizabeth and William Clark. He graduated from George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester in June of 1996.”

Following high school, “Michael pursued his education at Kentucky Community & Technical College, where he earned his diploma in Industrial Electrician. Shortly after graduation, he embarked on a career in this field,” the obit continues.

“In 1999, Michael enlisted in the U.S. Army in Lexington, Kentucky, serving as an Intelligence Analyst. He was later transferred to Fort Lewis, Washington as part of the Satellite Communications Team and was honorably discharged after 4 years of dedicated service. After his discharge, Michael returned to Kentucky and worked for East Kentucky Power Cooperative before eventually returning to Washington State,” it says.

“In 2007, Michael joined the Tacoma Police Department, beginning his law enforcement career. He was commissioned as a Police Officer on January 17, 2008. Throughout his tenure, Michael served in various capacities, including the Patrol Division and the Traffic Unit. He resigned from the Department in December 2021 after 14 years and 4 months of service,” the post says.

“Following his departure from the police force, Michael and his wife, Laura, embarked on a journey of a lifetime. They sold most of their belongings, packed up their cats, Tiger and Toothless, and traveled to Athens, Texas, where Michael attended and later worked for the National RV Training Academy,” the obit says. “Their adventures led them across the country until they settled in Arizona, where Michael worked as a Park Ranger Lead for the City of Tempe and managed his RV repair and inspection business, CrossCountry Mobile RV.”

The obit continued, “Michael was a man of service. He was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and uncle. He cherished his role as a father to Kora and Tyler and treasured the life that he and Laura had built together. It was a life filled with love and adventure.”

He was survived by his wife and two kids as well as other family members.

Clark’s cover photo on Facebook is a picture of his motorcycle. His profile picture shows him with his wife.

A woman wrote on Facebook, “Life is short. Make the most of it like I know my dear friends Michael and Laura did. RIP Michael Clark you were a great man. Thank you for your service too. ❤️🙏🏻”

Clark’s wife shared an obituary for him on Facebook and wrote, “Please feel free to share. 💔 Psalm 34:18 – ‘The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit.'”