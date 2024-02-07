Cause of Death for Joe Namath’s New York Jets Teammate Revealed

Richard Caster was a former New York Jets professional football player and Jackson State star who died on February 2.

Caster was remembered, in part, as one of professional football great Joe Namath’s “favorite targets” as a quarterback, according to AL.com. The New York Jets described Caster as “a three-time Pro Bowler with the Jets.”

According to the New York Jets’ obituary for Caster, Caster was 75, and his cause of death was Parkinson’s Disease. He passed away in his sleep, the team wrote.

James Hartfield, Caster’s former college teammate, confirmed his death to the Clarion-Ledger, saying, “I am really sad to hear about his passing. He was a great person and great wide receiver.”

According to the Clarion-Ledger, Caster “was taken in the second round of the 1970 NFL Draft by the New York Jets.” He was also known as Rich Caster.

Richard Caster Played a Key Role in Joe Namath’s Success With the New York Jets

According to AL.com, Namath and Caster made a formidable duo for the Jets for a number of seasons, and Caster “played a central part in the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback’s most productive game.”

On September 24, 1972, Caster “caught six passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns, including scoring receptions of 79 and 80 yards, in the biggest game of his career,” Al.com reported.

Caster is one of the top 10 high school receivers to ever come out of Alabama and play in the National Football League, AL.com reported, adding, “The former Williamson High School standout caught 322 passes, averaged 17.1 yards per reception and scored 45 receiving touchdowns during his career.”

Richard Caster Was Remembered as an ‘All-Around Good Guy’

Tributes flowed for Caster from old teammates.

“He was an all-around good guy,” said Stanley Blackmon, a former college teammate, to the Clarion-Ledger. “I am saddened to hear of his passing. He was a great athlete, fast, and he ran on the relay team at Jackson State. He was versatile athlete and when Jerome Barkum came in, he moved to tight end. A sad day for all who knew him.”

The Jets provided these career stats for Caster:

Over eight seasons with the Jets, Caster totaled 245 receptions, 4,434 yards and 36 touchdowns from 1970-77. The wide receiver turned tight end appeared in 107 games with New York’s AFC representative, making 98 starts and averaging 18.1 yards per catch. He also ran the ball 13 times and gained 65 yards for a 5.0 yards/carry figure.

WR Wesley Walker, a teammate of Caster’s for the Jets, called him a “gentle soul” in the team’s obituary.

“He was a mentor to me from day one. I first saw Richard as a fan on Monday Night Football. Physically I was in awe of him. How can this dude at 6-5 play wide receiver? And he moved from TE to WR so effortlessly. I will miss the way he would say my name. He was one of the classiest teammates, a true professional and always a perfect gentleman,” he told The Jets.

The team explained:

The 6-5, 228-pound Caster was incredibly athletic and productive from the onset, averaging 18.8 yards a catch in 1970-71 and totaling nine TDs. Then prior to the 1972 campaign, head coach Weeb Ewbank audibled and moved Caster from WR to TE. Not only blessed with great size, Caster had 4.5 speed and was a matchup problem for opposing defenses.

