Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says CIA Murdered JFK

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. accused the CIA of murdering his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, in a tweet on December 16, 2022. He called the JFK assassination a “successful coup d’etat.”

“The most courageous newscast in 60 years. The CIA’s murder of my uncle was a successful coup d’état from which are democracy has never recovered,” RFK Jr. wrote, sharing a broadcast by Fox News’ host Tucker Carlson.

The most courageous newscast in 60 years. The CIA’s murder of my uncle was a successful coup d'état from which are democracy has never recovered.https://t.co/whideo36pl — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) December 17, 2022

Previously, RFK Jr., the son of Robert F. Kennedy, also questioned the official narrative on the assassination of his own father. He has drawn the ire of some members of the Kennedy family for his stances on vaccines.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Warren Commission Found that Lee Harvey Oswald Was a Lone Assassin But Theories About CIA Involvement Persist in the JFK Assassination

RFK Jr. Has Previously Questioned Whether Sirhan Sirhan Was the Lone Assassin Who Murdered His Father, Robert F. Kennedy

Thane Cesar is the security guard who was standing behind Robert F. Kennedy when the presidential candidate was assassinated in Los Angeles, a crime for which Sirhan Sirhan was convicted.

For years, Cesar lived a relatively quiet life, building a family in the Philippines. However, just hours after Cesar died – on September 11, 2019 – Kennedy’s son, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., took to Instagram to build the case that Cesar may have “murdered my father.”

RFK Jr. – who met with the man convicted of being his dad’s assassin, Sirhan Sirhan, in prison has publicly raised questions before about a question that some thought was already closed but researchers have been raising for years: Who killed RFK at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles?

Sirhan Sirhan was convicted of murdering Kennedy. He admitted it at his trial, but that was strategic because his lawyers pursued a diminished capacity argument. He’s also claimed he has no memory of the assassination. Some believe he was a pawn in a bigger plot. It’s clear that Sirhan Sirhan was at the scene, and probably that he opened fire (even RFK Jr. says Sirhan Sirhan was shooting toward RFK). Sirhan Sirhan was seen firing at Kennedy by multiple witnesses. He also wrote about killing RFK in journals. He wrote “RFK must die” in his diary and authorities thought that the date of the assassination tied into the “one year anniversary of the Six-Day War.”

Whether he killed RFK or the candidate was felled by a second gunman’s bullet is the core question. The San Francisco Chronicle, back in 2008, wrote about questions in the death, noting the fact that the coroner “reported that the fatal shot was fired less than one inch from Kennedy’s head behind his right ear.” Four shots came from the rear but Sirhan fired a .22 “from a few feet in front of Kennedy.” The revolver held eight rounds, but “a radio reporter’s tape recording of the shooting has sounds of what one audio expert describes as 13 shots” and “double shots,” reported The Chronicle, summing up the main concerns.

In his Instagram post, RFK Jr. wrote that Cesar was “directly behind my dad” when RFK was shot.