Sacramento Mass Shooting Video Shows Wild Fight, Captures Gunfire

Videos captured the sound of gunfire erupting and show a wild fight on a sidewalk as reports broke of a Sacramento active shooter and mass shooting downtown.

The shooting occurred near 10th and J Streets, according to social media reports. Several videos emerged that captured multiple gunshots. You can see them later in this story. Sacramento police say there are “multiple victims.”

911 Action Photography shared photos from the scene and preliminary reports from the radio, “10th & K Street. At 2:04 a.m. Sacramento Police and Fire responded to 10th & K. Per radio reports 12 patients total: 5 Deceased, 5 Transported to Trauma Center and 2 Self Transported to local hospitals.”

911 Action Photography later posted this update on Facebook, “Upon arrival fire quickly updated to Multi-Casualty Incident due to multiple patients from primary scene at 10th and K Street to 10th and J Street. Additional patients were located on 9th Street and 11th Street as well. Per radio reports there have been at least 22 victims: 8 deceased, 5 transported by ambulance, and at least 8 walk-in Gunshot wounds at local hospitals.”

The site, which takes images at the scene of breaking news events, wrote, “Per radio traffic there were reports of a vehicle driving down the street at a high rate of speed and firing into the crowd at the time of the incident.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Video Showed a Wild Brawl on a Sidewalk Before Gunshots Rang Out

At least two videos circulated on social media that captured the sounds of multiple gunshots. One of them showed a brawl on a sidewalk involving multiple people before you can hear the gunshots at the end of the video.

“Woke up to learn mass shooting happened around 2 am near 10th and K in Sacramento. So terrifying,” wrote one woman on Twitter.

Looks to be outside of KBAR, on K Street in Downtown Sacramento. Can anyone confirm? #massshooting. https://t.co/N2LAWQs2Rj — Jena in Real Life (she/her) (@jenarific) April 3, 2022

A second video also emerged on Twitter that captured the sound of multiple gunshots.

🚨UPDATE: The sound of multiple shots can be heard in a video captured in downtown #Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/65IHrBdPBa — Mercado Media Productions (@MMPLLCNews) April 3, 2022

Public Safety Network was also shooting video from the scene. Their reporter said in the video there was a “multi-casualty” shooting with “approximately 10 victims shot.” About 10 ambulances were at the scene, and the shooting broke out when bars were letting out.

There are “victims all over the corner,” the journalist says in the video, which you can see below.

Social media reports have indicated there might be up to 13 victims, but police have not confirmed that information.

Police Say They Are Investigating a Shooting ‘With Multiple Victims’ Video posted to Snapchat shows first responders of Sacramento Fire Department and law enforcement on scene of a multi-casualty incident in the Downtown area of Sacramento. Witnesses report hearing more than fifty gunshots followed by a car screeching away from the scene. pic.twitter.com/APxe7tsb2b — Malik Earnest (@MalikEarnest) April 3, 2022

In en early morning tweet, Sacramento police did confirm some basic information.

In a tweet at 4 a.m. on the west coast, Sacramento Police wrote, “ADVISORY: 9th St to 13th St is closed between L St & J St as officers investigate a shooting with multiple victims. Conditions unknown at this time. Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active. Please follow this thread for updates.”

ADVISORY: 9th St to 13th St is closed between L St & J St as officers investigate a shooting with multiple victims. Conditions unknown at this time. Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active. Please follow this thread for updates. pic.twitter.com/lGhUJCnLWe — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 3, 2022

Malik Earnest, a San Diego journalist, wrote on Twitter, “Social media reports indicate a person in a car pulled out an automatic weapon and started shooting into a crowd gathered outside El Santo Restaurant & Ultralounge in the Downtown area of Sacramento. Radio traffic from first responders last indicated at least six people are dead.”

Earnest added, “Video posted to Snapchat shows first responders of Sacramento Fire Department and law enforcement on scene of a multi-casualty incident in the Downtown area of Sacramento. Witnesses report hearing more than fifty gunshots followed by a car screeching away from the scene.”

Public Safety News, an independent news agency, reported live from the multi-casualty scene in the Downtown area of Sacramento where multiple people are presumed dead. PSN reports shots rang out shortly after last call for bars in the area. Watch the full video on @PSNews_Sac. pic.twitter.com/qfKbq8Z6WV — Malik Earnest (@MalikEarnest) April 3, 2022

Twitter user Matt Fern wrote, “Sac FD and PD, West Sac FD working a shooting MCI in the area of K St and 10th St, with at least 10 victims reported; 2 battalion chiefs, EMS officer, 10 medics, 3 engines, 2 trucks assigned.” He added, “Two additional SFD battalion chiefs, 2200, and 2201 responding; crews on scene advising multiple fatalities expected, no exact patient count available yet.”

Twitter reports claimed the shooter was in a blue Bmw: “Police interviewing witnesses at 9th and K and putting together an idea of who did the drive by. Blue BMW. On the loose. Heavily armed. Report to police. Citizen Hotel shot once.”

READ NEXT: Graphic Video Captures Death of 14-Year-Old Boy on Orlando Free Fall Amusement Ride.