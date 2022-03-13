Selection Sunday 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The time for everyone to fill out their brackets arrives on the NCAA tournament committee announces the 68-team field on Sunday, March 13.

The show (6 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Selection Sunday 2022 online:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Selection Sunday 2022 live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Selection Sunday 2022 live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Selection Sunday 2022 live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Selection Sunday 2022 live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Selection Sunday 2022 Preview

NCAA tournament bubble teams’ moment of truth arrives.

ESPN estimates 20 teams sit on the bubble with 11 spots left going into Sunday, John Gasaway wrote. Teams looking to get in include Miami, Notre Dame, Wake Forest, Oklahoma, Xavier, Indiana, Michigan, Rutgers, Texas A&M, Florida, SMU, Wyoming, Dayton, BYU, VCU, and North Texas.

Gasaway noted the BYU and North Texas have the “longest of all possible shots” to make the Big Dance. He also called Oklahoma, Wake Forest, and Rutgers “long shots” to get in.

BYU (22-1) got bounced in the second round of the WCC, and its best non-conference wins came against San Diego State, Oregon, and Utah.

San Francisco takes care of business against BYU! Did BYU’s #MarchMadness ambition die tonight? pic.twitter.com/fjSxeCZbRl — College Basketball Bonanza (@CollegeBonanza) March 6, 2022

North Texas (24-6) won the Conference USA regular season title but bowed out of the second round for the conference tournament. The Mean Green didn’t beat any teams from major conferences in non-league play.

Oklahoma (18-15) didn’t last long in the Big 12 tournament but has some quality non-conference wins against Florida and Arkansas. The Sooners also beat Texas Tech and Iowa State, both in the top 25 rankings this season, during conference play. Texas Tech’s semifinal win over Oklahoma might be too much for the Sooners to slip in.

Texas Tech escapes with a win vs Oklahoma. Ok. pic.twitter.com/4cW1th5Mfz — Mr Matthew CFB 🇺🇦 (@MrMatthewCFB) March 12, 2022

Wake Forest (23-9) came into the ACC with a good shot at an at-large bid. Boston College’s 82-77 overtime upset of Wake Forest in the first round of the ACC tournament on March 9 changed that. Wake Forest beat Oregon State in non-conference play and notably beat North Carolina and Notre Dame in conference play.

Rutgers (18-13) also came into the Big Ten tournament in a good spot as the No. 4 seed. The Scarlet Knights’ quick exit against Iowa on March 11 has the New Jersey school on pins and needles for Sunday.

Gasaway sees SMU (23-8) and Xavier (18-13) as coin flips for the selection committee. Notre Dame (22-10) and Wyoming (25-8) could make it but will have to sweat it out Sunday evening, Gasaway noted.

Texas A&M (23-11) came into Sunday with a chance to secure a spot with the SEC title game against Tennessee. The eigth-seeded Aggies came into the tournament with the need to secure an automatic bid to make the Big Dance.

Gasaway wrote that Indiana and Michigan should get in, but having to travel to Dayton for the First Four is a likely possibility.