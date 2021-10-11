Terra Field: Trans Netflix Employee Who Tweeted About Chapelle Special Suspended

Terra Field is a trans Netflix employee who was suspended following a Twitter thread taking a stand on the new Dave Chapelle special, “The Closer,” The Verge reported. Sources told The Verge the suspension was due to Field trying to enter a meeting she was not invited to attend, the news outlet reported.

Field’s LinkedIn page says she is a senior software engineer at Netflix, based in San Francisco, California.

Netflix did not provide comment to The Verge about Field’s suspension. The Verge was the first news outlet to report the story.

Field did not comment directly on the suspension, but wrote on Twitter, “I just want to say I appreciate everyone’s support. You’re all the best, especially when things are difficult.”

A few minutes later, she wrote, “Someone I chatted with on Grindr years ago just messaged me to tell me they’re proud of me for standing up for myself. True allyship right there.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Field Wrote a Twitter Thread About the Chapelle Special, Which Went Viral

I work at @netflix. Yesterday we launched another Chappelle special where he attacks the trans community, and the very validity of transness – all while trying to pit us against other marginalized groups. You're going to hear a lot of talk about "offense". We are not offended 🧵 — 🎃 Terra Fied 👻 (@RainofTerra) October 7, 2021

Field wrote a lengthy Twitter thread October 6, 2021, responding to comments Chapelle made about the trans community on his new Netflix special, “The Closer.” She said Chapelle “attacks the trans community, and the very validity of transness.”

“Being trans is actually pretty funny, if you’re someone who actually knows about the subject matter,” she goes on to say. “How could volunteering for a second puberty *not* be funny? That isn’t what he is doing though. Our existence is ‘funny’ to him – and when we object to his harm, we’re ‘offended’.”

Field continued the thread, listing cases of deadly violence against trans people. The first tweet in the thread had 13,500 retweets October 11, 2021.