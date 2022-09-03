Tupelo Plane Crash Video: Pilot Threatens to Crash Into Walmart

There is a plane crash threat scare in Tupelo, Mississippi, in which a pilot is threatening to crash a plane into Walmart, according to police.

Tupelo police warned the public in a 5 a.m. news release on September 3, 2022, that the pilot was “threatening to intentionally crash into Walmart on West Main.”

Video now shows that the plane has, in fact, crashed, but not into Walmart. “…It wasn’t far from homes. It crashed in the woods behind the buffalo park but on the west side of Colonial Estates Rd.,” Meteorologist Joel Young wrote on Facebook.

They wrote, “Update 09-03-2022 @ approximately 08:35 am the plane is reported to be airborne north of Tupelo in the Benton, Union County Area. Local, State and Federal Authorities are continuing to monitor this dangerous situation.”

You can see video of the plane circling over Tupelo later in this article and below. Many Tupelo residents posted video to Facebook showing the plane circling over the community.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Pilot Was ‘Flying Over Tupelo,’ Police Said in the News Release

Police gave these details in an initial news release:

On 09-03-2022 at approximately 05:00 am TPD was notified that a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) was flying over Tupelo. The pilot has made contact with E911 and is threatening to intentionally crash into Wal Mart on West Main. TPD has worked with Wal-Mart West and Dodges on West Main to evacuate the stores and disperse people as much as practical. TPD also has been able to begin talking with the pilot directly. At this time the situation is ongoing with TPD and all Emergency Services in our area on alert. Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given. With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo. More information will be released when appropriate.

The pilot called 911 to make the plane crash threat, according to Fox 13 Memphis.

Video Captured the Plane Flying Overhead

Video sent by @AlyssaWTVA of the plane that's threatening to crash in Tupelo. https://t.co/hfbBIAjpD6 pic.twitter.com/5uEwagzsJI — WTVA 9 News (@wtva9news) September 3, 2022

Video showed the plane circling overhead.

Others also shared photos of the plane in the Police Department’s comment thread.

Governor Tate Reeves tweeted, “State law enforcement and emergency managers are closely tracking this dangerous situation. All citizens should be on alert and aware of updates from the Tupelo Police Department.”

Region 8 news meteorologist Zach Holder wrote on Facebook, “Pilot over Tupelo, MS is threatening to crash his plane into Walmart this morning. Evacs underway. You can’t track him anymore but here’s what his flying looked like. Scary situation to wake up to.”

The governor shared a tweet from SuperTalk Mississippi, which included a graphic showing the plane’s flying pattern as it circled endlessly over Tupelo.

“TPD was notified that a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) was flying over Tupelo. The pilot has made contact with E911 and is threatening to intentionally crash into Wal Mart on West Main,” that tweet read. “Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given.”

TPD was notified that a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) was flying over Tupelo. The pilot has made contact with E911 and is threatening to intentionally crash into Wal Mart on West Main. Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given. pic.twitter.com/ycJJcartYQ — SuperTalk Mississippi (@supertalk) September 3, 2022

Memphis authorities have not yet released the pilot’s name. The pilot’s motive is also not clear.

