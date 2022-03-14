‘Secrets of the Chippendales Murders’ Streaming: How to Watch Online

Following the success of “Secrets of Playboy” comes a new limited series called “Secrets of the Chippendales Murders.” It premieres Monday, March 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on A&E.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have A&E, here are some different ways you can watch “Secrets of the Chippendales Murders” streaming online:

'Secrets of the Chippendales Murders' Preview





Secrets of The Chippendales Murders Premieres Monday, March 14 at 10pm ET/PT

“Secrets of Playboy” made a splash when it premiered on January 24 and now A&E is continuing it’s “Secrets” franchise with “Secrets of the Chippendales Murders,” which gives viewers “a look beyond the bright lights into a dark world of drugs, arson, a love triangle and a murder,” according to the A&E press release.

The press release continues:

Chippendales was a nightclub that aimed to allure and please women with its scantily clad male dancers and vivacious music, and quickly advanced toward a pop culture phenomenon, until it came crashing down. Through exclusive interviews, never-before-seen crime scene video and declassified FBI surveillance audio, the special unravels the hidden tale of how sex, jealousy, arson, hefty-bags filled with cash and mafia shakedowns all led up to one of the most outrageous murders in American history. Launching its first show featuring male strippers in 1979, Chippendales became an overnight sensation with lines wrapping around the block. Creator Steve Banerjee immediately recognized the growth potential Chippendales had, thus bringing on Emmy-winning TV producer and choreographer Nick DeNoia to help him expand. When Banerjee signed an ill-advised contract on the back of a napkin that gave DeNoia rights to the touring productions of the show, the two men were set off on a collision course that would destroy the multi-million-dollar empire and ultimately cost DeNoia his life. However, Banerjee’s thirst for power didn’t end with DeNoia’s death. With rival nightclubs being set afire and the attempted murders of two ex-Chippendales employees, the FBI was faced with trying to bring Banerjee to justice and embarked upon a sting operation that spanned two continents.

The series will feature interviews with former dancers, producers, investigators and family members including Eddy Prevot, Hodari Sababu, Mike Waldron, Eric Gilbert, Christian Banerjee, Tom and Cathy DeNoia, Jay D. Schwartz, Howard Metz, David Arad, and David Shrem. They will each “share their stories of what being part of the Chippendales phenomenon was really like, and the heartbreak they suffered when it all came crashing down.”

There will also be the first-ever interview with hitman Louie Lopez’s defense attorney Frank Rothman. Rothman will share a “a detailed play-by-play of the killer’s rationale, up until the minute he pulled the trigger.”

The four-part documentary event will air on Monday nights following the remaining new episodes of “Secrets of Playboy.”

“Secrets of the Chippendales Murders” airs Mondays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on A&E.