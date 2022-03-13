How to Watch Yale vs Princeton Basketball Online for Free

Princeton and Yale will meet for the Ivy League title and spot in the NCAA tournament on Sunday, March 13.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Yale vs Princeton online:

Yale vs Princeton Preview

Yale seeks a return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019 while Princeton looks to get back for the first time since 2017.

The Princeton Tigers beat Cornell on March 12 to make the final. Jaelin Llewellyn and Tosan Evbuomwan came up big for the Tigers with 23 and 21 points respectively. Evbuomwan broke a 73-73 tie with a go-ahead layup as 36 seconds remained in the game. Cornell never scored again.

“He’s so different than anybody I’ve ever been around or coached,” Princeton head coach Mitch Henderson said of Evbuomwan according to Kyle Franko of the Trentonian. “What helps him is not just his talent but the players around him. It’s very difficult when he’s in the middle of the floor. He’s an elite dribbler, really like a point guard. I wouldn’t want to play against him.”

Yale will get to play against Evbuomwan, the Ivy League Player of the Year, on Sunday. The Bulldogs have seen Evbuomwan and Princeton twice this season, splitting those matchups.

“Princeton poses a number of difficult challenges for every team they play,” Yale head coach James Jones said according to the New Haven Register’s Greg Levinsky. “We’ll digest a scout tonight, and tomorrow morning we’ll get ready to play.”

Yale beat Penn 67-61 in the semifinals on Saturday. Azar Swain led the Bulldogs with 25 points in the victory.

BULLDOGS TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP. After a close battle between two extremely talented programs, @YaleMBasketball came out on top in a, 67-61, victory over Penn. The Bulldogs secure their spot against Princeton in the Ivy Madness championship game.🌿🏀@TIAA | #IvyMadness pic.twitter.com/CPKUy7BSXf — The Ivy League (@IvyLeague) March 12, 2022

“That set the tone for us, giving our team some positivity and helping us take the lead,” Jones said of Swain per Levinsky. “When [Swain] is special, he’s special.”

Swain leads the Bulldogs in scoring with 18.9 points per game. He also averages 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per night.

Jalen Gabbidon, who sealed the game with free throws with 28 seconds left against Penn, averages 11.9 points. Gabbidon also posts 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

“We have confidence in what we do,” Gabbidon said per Levinsky.

Evbuomwan leads the Tigers with 15.4 points per game. He also averages 6.3 rebounds, five assists, and 1.4 steals per contest. The 6-foot-7 junior forward hopes to keep the season going on Sunday.

“We didn’t come here to play in one game, so it’s a win or go home game,” Evbuomwan said per Franko. “We made some plays in the second half and I have an unbelievable trust in my teammates and they have the same in me.”