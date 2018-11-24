Michigan vs Ohio State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

It is the game of the year in the Big Ten when Jim Harbaugh leads the No. 4 ranked Michigan Wolverines (10-1) into the Horseshoe to take on Urban Meyer and the No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1) on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

The Wolverines are the last remaining unbeaten team in-conference. The winner of this game will play in the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis, likely against Northwestern.

Michigan hasn’t lost since September, an opening-season loss to Notre Dame. Since, the Wolverines have won 10 straight games, barely eeking by Northwestern on September 29 in a 20-17 comeback victory which ultimately turned their season around.

Shea Patterson has been exactly what the Wolverines have needed at quarterback. Patterson’s stats don’t overwhelm anybody (65.9% completion percentage, 2,177 yards, 18 touchdowns, four interceptions; one rushing TD), but his ability to not turn the football has over has proven crucial for Harbaugh and company. Patterson, along with senior running back Karan Higdon (1,106 rushing yards, 10 TD), will look to attack a Buckeyes defense allowing 160-plus more total yards (398.6) per game than the Wolverines (234.8), including 161.3 on the ground.

Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano told reporters there are still things that need to be cleaned up as the team prepares for Michigan on Saturday.

“We’ve had some really good defensive play at times, but not consistently. I said that after the first quarter of the season, I said that at the midway (point). It’s frustrating that we’re not a consistent defense right now. But rest assured, every waking minute we have, we’re going to try to get that fixed.”

The Buckeyes have been fairly inconsistent since dropping a road game to Purdue on October 20. Ohio State has sandwiched a 20-point road win against Michigan State two weeks ago with a one-score home victory against Nebraska, and a one-point comeback overtime road victory against Maryland last week.