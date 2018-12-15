How to Watch Indiana vs Butler Basketball Online Without Cable

In-state rivals the Indiana Hoosiers and the Butler Bulldogs will meet at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. ET.

Preview

The No. 25 Hoosiers (8-2) have won each of their last three games by two or fewer points. Most recently, they erased a seven-point deficit in the second half to down the Louisville Cardinals at home, 68-67.

In one of his best games of the season, freshman guard Romeo Langford shot 6-of-11 from the field and 9-of-14 from the free-throw line to score 21 points. He also recorded four assists to just one turnover.

Senior big man Juwan Morgan scored 15 points, second only to Langford for the Hoosiers, on 6-of-9 shooting. He added a pair of blocks.

“Their two best players, they played like it,” Cardinals head coach Chris Mack said of Langford and Morgan, according to the Associated Press. “I thought our guys competed but came up short. It was a great college basketball game.”

The Hoosiers held Louisville to 38.3 percent shooting, and limited them to just 13 free-throw attempts.

“To know a group can finish or find a way to finish with its offense or its defense is good,” Indiana head coach Archie Miller said, per AP. “There were some really, really hard plays in the game that the guys had to make and they did a great job. … We’re much better, much tougher, much bigger at times on the floor than we’ve been in the past. And we’ve been able to get stops when you need them.”

Ten games into the 2017-18 campaign, Indiana was just 5-5 and on their way to a 16-15 record, their worst mark since 2010-11.

“This time last year we were losing those games,” Morgan said, per AP. “I think this time we’re coming together as a group.”

The Bulldogs (7-2) are riding a two-game winning streak. On December 8, they demolished the Northern Illinois Huskies, 95-68. Junior guard Sean McDermott led the way with 23 points on 7-of-12 shooting.

“It’s a confidence-builder,” McDermott said, according to The Butler Collegian. The 6’6″ Indiana native entered the NIU game averaging 10.8 points per game. “But also at the same time, there wasn’t a shot I hit that wasn’t assisted on. It builds my confidence also that … I have great teammates that are setting me up in positions where my shots aren’t too difficult. [I’m] just thankful for the guys around me.”

Joey Brunk, a junior big man, came off the bench to hit all six of his field goal attempts and all three of his free throws for 15 points. The team shot 60.7 percent from the field.

“It was a huge emphasis to play inside-out basketball,” Butler head coach LaVall Jordan said, per the Collegian. “There’s a lot of ways to get the ball to the paint. … Nate [Fowler] had five assists, one turnover. Joey [Brunk] had two assists, no turnovers. So the scoring is one thing, when we can find them in good positions, but I think their ability to pass and us playing through them sometimes relieves the pressure on Kamar [Baldwin] and Paul [Jorgensen] and Aaron [Thompson] to have to do so much off the bounce.”