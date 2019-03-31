How to Watch the KUWTK Season 16 Premiere Online

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 16 premieres episode 1 tonight, which means a brand new season with the KUWTK is here, airing, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the E! channel. For those who would like to watch tonight’s big premiere, but don’t have cable or cannot get to a television, you can watch the E! network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Episode 1 of the new season of KUWTK airs tonight and it is called “Chicago Loyalty”. The plot description of the premiere episode reads, “Kim’s loyalty to her husband becomes a source of conflict while on a trip to Chicago; Kourtney struggles with anxiety in the aftermath of her breakup; so her sisters decide to plan a girls trip to Palm Springs, Calif. to cure her breakup blues.” Kim and Kanye’s Chicago trip also trickles into episode 2 of the season, which is titled “Kourtney’s Choice”. The synopsis of this episode states, “Kim plans a trip to New York for her husband’s appearance on Saturday Night Live to show Kourtney how far Scott has come as a family man; Kim also contemplates an unexpected move to Chicago; Kris fears her mother might be seriously ill.” Episode 2 is set to air on April 7, 2019.

Prior to the new season airing, so much has happened with the Kardashians and Jenners. Kim and Kanye have been expecting their fourth child, via surrogate. Kanye has also been running a private church service in his backyard, according to Cosmopolitan. Kourtney and her boyfriend Younes broke up. The family nearly lost several of their homes to California wildfires. And, a massive cheating scandal has rocked their lives. Khloe’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, once again, cheated on her, but it was with Kylie Jenner’s longtime BFF, Jordyn Woods. If that weren’t enough for Kylie to deal with, the father of her child, Travis Scott, was rumored in the media to have cheated on her.

Much of this will be featured this season on the show, as the family always addresses the scandals and incidents that happen in their lives.

Tune in as Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs tonight, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the E! network.