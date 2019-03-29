Ocasio-Cortez MSNBC Town Hall Live Stream: How To Watch Green New Deal Event Online

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is going to answer questions at a special MSNBC town hall tonight focused on the Green New Deal. The event will start at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central) tonight, March 29, 2019. The event is actually being taped early and then it will be broadcast tonight on MSNBC.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of MSNBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

MSNBC is one of 85-plus channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of MSNBC on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch the show up to three days after it airs even if you don’t record it.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include MSNBC.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of MSNBC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including MSNBC.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of MSNBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Preview

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez will join @chrislhayes to discuss the Green New Deal during a special town hall event in the Bronx on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/rxQwNgWFyR — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 28, 2019

If you want to attend in person, the event will be at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine’s Robbins Auditorium on 1825 Sackett Avenue in the Bronx, New York. Doors will open at 12 p.m. Eastern and close at 1:30 p.m. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis and it will be set up like a live TV production, so things might change at the last minute. For more details about attending in person, see the web link here.

We’re prepping for this week’s #GreenNewDeal Town Hall in the Bronx w/ @chrislhayes + @MSNBC! What topics + questions would you like to see discussed on Friday? Let us know! 🌍👷🏽‍♂️♻️ Join us: https://t.co/rbE2zj19A9 pic.twitter.com/0E9koqasrN — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 26, 2019

The event will be moderated by Chris Hayes and is called “All in America: The Green New Deal.” It’s described as: “One of the most dynamic personalities in politics today has one of the most controversial policy proposals to solve the most important issue of our time.”

Heather McGhee of NBC will also be at the town hall.