How to Watch Pac-12 Tournament 2019 Online Without Cable

The 2019 Pac-12 Tournament will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, from Wednesday to Saturday.

The first-round games, three of the four quarterfinals and one of the two semifinals will be televised on the Pac-12 Network, while one quarterfinal, one semifinal and the championship will be on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of both channels via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV: The Pac-12 Network is one of 85-plus live-TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is currently the only streaming service that offers the Pac-12 Network. It doesn’t have ESPN, but starting a free trial of FuboTV and PlayStation Vue will allow you to watch every Pac-12 Tournament game.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

PlayStation Vue: PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include ESPN

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of ESPN on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ESPN on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

2019 Pac-12 Tournament Preview

The Washington Huskies won the conference’s regular season title handily, finishing with a three-game advantage over the second-place Arizona State Sun Devils.

On Monday, Washington swept the three most coveted honors of the Pac 12 awards: sophomore guard Jaylen Nowell was named Pac 12 player of the year, senior wing Matisse Thybulle repeated as the conference’s defensive player of the year, and head coach Mike Hopkins received the top coach award for a second consecutive season.

“This is an individual award, but it’s the team,” Nowell said, according to The News Tribune. “It wouldn’t have happened without any of those guys. Without David Crisp being the leader that he is, without Matisse being the leader that he is. At the end of the day this is definitely a great award, but it wouldn’t have happened without the team.”

Nowell leads the team in points (16.3) and assists (3.1) per game, shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 42.7 percent from long range.

The 6’5″ Thybulle put up absurd defensive stats, committing 3.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest. He needs just one more steal to tie Jason Kidd’s single-season Pac 12 record of 110 thefts.

“The blocks are fun because it’s like they never expect even though they come into games knowing that’s what I’m trying to do,” Thybulle said, per The News Tribune. “That’s exciting. But steals, there’s nothing like it. Whether it’s me or who gets a fastbreak dunk or I get the steal and throw it up to Jaylen or Dave, I don’t think there’s anything that can compare to that.”

The nine teams behind Washington in the conference standings are bunched up — four games separate the second and 10th seeds.

That second seed, Arizona State, went 5-1 to close league play with a 12-6 mark.

On Saturday, they topped their in-state rivals the Arizona Wildcats 72-64 on the road behind a stat-stuffing effort by sophomore guard Remy Martin, who scored 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting to go with eight rebounds and seven assists.

“We need players like him,” Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley said, according to the Associated Press. “When the game is on the line, he finds a way to make a shot.”

With two wins against teams that were at the time ranked in the top 15, including a win over then-No. 1 Kansas, the Sun Devils likely don’t need the conference’s automatic bid for a berth to the NCAA tournament.

“It was a big win, for the program, for coach (Bobby) Hurley, for all of us,” sophomore forward Kimani Lawrence said, per AP.