How to Watch ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 4 Online Tonight for Free

Tonight we’re starting the second half of the final season of Game of Thrones, and we’re not even close to ready to say goodbye. Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4 is premiering at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central) tonight, Sunday, May 5, 2019. Last week was dark and full of terrors, as the White Walker army attacked with the Night King in the lead, and Jon and Dany and Winterfell struggled to stay alive. This week is the aftermath of the war and the beginning of a new war with Cersei. You’ll want to watch live so you’re not spoiled on anything.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of HBO on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or another streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services. Many of them have free trials, which we’ll list below, that will let you watch for free:

Amazon Prime’s HBO Channel

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content here on the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or another streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue

Whether you already have PlayStation Vue or you want to start a free 5-day trial of PlayStation Vue, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Additional Options

HBO Now is HBO’s standalone streaming service and provides all of HBO’s programming via the internet. The service costs $14.99 per month — but it offers a seven-day free trial. You must cancel before the end of the trial to avoid charges. To use the service, download the HBO Now App on your phone or tablet. It’s available in the App Store, Google Play store and Amazon Appstore, and more. (By the way, if you watch on HBO Now or HBO Go, you might get to start watching about three minutes before everyone else. The episodes typically premiere about 8:57 p.m. Eastern on HBO Now, but you might want to start refreshing around 8:55 p.m. Eastern.)

If you have a cable subscription that includes HBO, you can stream via HBO GO. That service is free to use for anyone with a satellite or cable package that includes HBO. However, check the service first because not all cable companies have agreements in place to work with HBO Go.

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 4 Preview

Things are never going to be the same in the land of Westeros. Here’s a look back at what happened last week (with many spoilers for Episode 3, of course.)

Last week, the Night King rode in on Viserion, led by an army of wights and White Walkers. We never saw the White Walkers do much of anything, but the wights were absolutely insane. The battle started with Melisandre arriving and setting all the Dothraki’s weapons aflame. They rode bravely into the darkness, with Jorah and Ghost alongside them. And one by one, all their lights went out. Nearly all the Dothraki were decimated by the army of the wights.

Jorah rode back, barely surviving. We didn’t see Ghost, but he survived the entire battle and will be here in Episode 4.

Then the wights attacked. The Unsullied with Grey Worm in the lead bravely stood their ground. Tormund, Beric, Brienne, Jaime, Sam, and many others also fought bravely, while Sansa, Varys, Tyrion, Gilly, Baby Sam, and others hid in the crypts. Jon and Dany took to their dragons to fight and provided much needed firepower as the wights attacked. But it was not to last. The wights were so powerful that they had to fall back into Winterfell.

Jon went head-to-head with the Night King as Rhaegal and Viserion took vicious bites out of each other. Finally, Dany on Drogon had to ride in and save the day when it looked like Rhaegal wasn’t going to make it. They knocked the Night King off Viserion, but a blast of Drogon fire didn’t touch the Night King at all.

Drogon was overwhelmed by wights and had to take off, leaving Dany behind. Jorah rode in somehow to her rescue and bravely fought off the wights, dying in the process.

Meanwhile, Jon went head-to-head on the ground with Viserion, not able to do anything but try to keep Viserion from destroying all of Winterfell. And those inside were quickly overwhelmed by the wights. Sam lay crying in a pile of bodies, while Brienne and Jaime were overwhelmed. Beric gave his life to save Arya’s, and Lyanna died while killing a Wight Giant.

Jon tried to kill the Night King, but he simply raised a new army of wights. Finally, the Night King went to the Godswood to confront Bran, who was warging the entire time. Arya used her Faceless Men skills to sneak behind the Night King, who caught her in mid stab. But with a trick she learned in her training, she was still able to best him and stab him with a Valyrian dagger (the same dagger used in an attempt on Bran’s life in Season 1, and which Bran gave to Arya last season.) The Night King was destroyed, shattering, and the White Walkers and wights and Viserion all disappeared along with him. But not before Theon died trying to save Bran from the Night King first.

Many died in the battle, but our dragons and Ghost survived, along with some fan favorite characters. They have lived to fight another battle.

