Portugal vs Switzerland Live Stream: How to Watch UEFA Nations League in USA

Host nation Portugal will meet Switzerland in the semi-finals of the inaugural UEFA Nations League on Wednesday. The match will take place at Estadio do Dragao in Porto.

Portugal vs Switzerland Preview

Portugal and Switzerland won their respective three-team groups to reach the semi-finals. The Navigators notched a victory and a draw against each of Italy and Poland.

“It will be a very hard match, with two teams that like to hold onto the ball, that like possession,” Portugal manager Fernando Santos said, according to the UEFA website. “Switzerland also like to play long balls, utilizing the characteristics of players like [Haris] Seferovic; then there’s [Xherdan] Shaqiri, who likes to hold the ball up. They are full of quality players. Our job is to think about ourselves … and to impose our game. The Portuguese national team, playing at home, want to bring joy to their fans.”

The Swiss swept Iceland in group play and lost to Belgium in the teams’ first meeting. They then claimed a must-win victory over the Red Devils in the group’s final match to advance.

“Portugal are certainly favorites, not just in this game, but for the tournament as a whole — they’re at home and are European champions,” Switzerland manager Vladimir Petkovic said, per the UEFA website. “They have the pedigree but so many times we’ve shown, and football has shown, that nothing is impossible. Maybe now Switzerland just need that final stamp, which we can fight for and earn against the top sides, by winning a tournament like this one.”

Joao Felix to Debut for Portugal?

Santos selected 19-year-old phenom Joao Felix to Portugal’s 23-man roster. The striker, who found the back of the net 15 times in 26 top-flight appearances for Primeira Liga champions Benfica this past season, has yet to debut for the national team.

“If he wasn’t ready he wouldn’t be called up,” Santos said in a prematch news conference, according to Goal.com. “Regardless of age we assess capabilities.

“So, if he was selected and is part of this team and others were left out that is because he is ready to play.

“He’s been called up for a reason. We need to call up players who can contribute. He has great qualities.”

Along with 24-year-old Bernando Santos and Bruno Fernandes, Felix is viewed by many as part of Portugal’s next crop of stars.

“Just look at the last 20 years — we’ve always [produced talent],” the manager said, per Goal.com. “Portugal has always had many talents.

“The players are different, but if you want to win you have to make everything compatible. It was always like this.”