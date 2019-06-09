How to Watch ‘Billions’ Season 4 Finale Online

The season 4 finale episode of Billions airs tonight, from 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 9 p.m. CT, on the Showtime network. For those who want to watch tonight’s episode 12 but do not have the Showtime channel or a cable subscription, there are still options for watching the show. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the show (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content through the Showtime Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand later. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

A Showtime live stream and on-demand content can be added to your existing FuboTV subscription, or you can include Showtime when you start a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can either watch the show live, or you can watch on-demand as soon as episodes air. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Tonight’s episode is titled “Extreme Sandbox” and the plot description of what to expect states, “Axe makes a big decision; Connerty gets closer to the truth; tensions rise and dynamics shift.”

If you are wondering about additional seasons of the show, Billions has been renewed for season 5, so there will be more, new episodes of the show in the future, according to Deadline. Gary Levine, Co-President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc., released this statement about the show’s renewal, “Billions’ addictive examination of wealth and power is supremely entertaining, smart and surprising. We’re loving season four and can’t wait to buckle up for the wild ride that Brian and David and their brilliant cast have in store for us in season five.” Variety has reported that Billions is one of the network’s “highest-rated and most-watched shows”, so it’s no wonder it was renewed.

Ahead of the 2019 finale episode, actor Kelly AuCoin, from the show, said that fans should brace themselves for an “unexpected” finale. In an interview with AM NY, AuCoin said viewers should, “Expect the unexpected. I know that’s such an annoying cliché, but it’s true. You’re not going to guess what happens. It’s going to catch you off guard. That’s all I can say. One of the things I love about the show is I never know what’s going to happen and every time I try to guess, I’m always wrong. Theirs is always 10 times better, anyway.” The Business Times has reported that the finale is going to be a lot about “revenge”.

Tune in to see how it all plays out on the finale and just remember, even if things seem final, there’s still at least one more season on the horizon.