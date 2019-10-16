CMT Artists of the Year 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch the Show Online

The 2019 CMT Artists of the Year event airs tonight live from Nashville, Tennessee, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the CMT network. For those who do not have cable or don’t have the CMT channel in their cable package, there are still ways to watch the full show online, as it airs live.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of CMT on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Philo TV

CMT is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch CMT live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

FuboTV

CMT is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CMT on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

CMT is included in the “Comedy Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base channel package.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch CMT live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Reba McEntire is this year’s recipient of the CMT Artist of a Lifetime Award. According to CMT, McEntire opened up about the honor and how she got where she is today in her career. She stated, “I have no idea what’s next. I always look to the Lord for that. I always have. Because people will say, ’What are you going to do next year in your career?’ And I’ll say, ’I don’t have a clue. Things will be presented to me’ … I always had confidence. But as far as my plans for the future, I wait and listen.”

She reflected on her beginnings as well, saying, “It took me so long to even have a No. 1 record. I did not know anything about the music business. I just thought that when you got a song on the radio, you’re rich. You got a bus. You got a big house. I was living in a $10 a month rent house in Chockie, Oklahoma, when my first single was released in ’76.” McEntire continued, “It wasn’t until ’83 that I had a No. 1 record [’Can’t Even Get the Blues.’] I had a really strong foundation by that time. I’d gotten to go on tours with Conway Twitty, the Statler Brothers, Ronnie Milsap and Mickey Gilley.”

Ashley McBryde is picking up this year’s Breakout Artist Award at the CMT Artists of the Year event, according to Taste of Country. Upon hearing that she was up for the honor, McBryde told CMT, “I thought as many good things as can happen to you in a year have already happened — but then I got word that CMT was going to celebrate what a nice, giant year we’ve had.”

McBryde also said that she is extremely excited for Reba McEntire to be honored with the Lifetime Award. She said to CMT, “When I go through a tough time or there’s a little bit of doubt. I just shoulders back, chin up and Reba the crap out of it.”

The honorees at this year’s event include Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, and Carrie Underwood.