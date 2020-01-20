How to Stream ‘Sister Act 2’: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream Sister Act 2 Now

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit is the sequel to the 1992 blockbuster hit Sister Act starring comedienne Whoopi Goldberg. Although it wasn’t as widely liked as the original, theatergoers were largely positive about the film, which would bring in about $57 million during the initial box office run.

Now you can watch Sister Act 2 online. Most of the original cast returned for the sequel, including Whoopi, actresses Kathy Najimy, Maggie Smith, and Wendy Makkena. The film was nominated for only four awards and would win one: a Kids Choice Award for Favorite Movie Actress for Whoopi Goldberg.

In addition to the film, the soundtrack was popular and included a mix of traditional gospel and pop music. Critics weren’t as kind as viewers of the movie, most saying it didn’t measure up to the original, but plans are in the works for a third installment to the film franchise and Whoopi Goldberg has said she would like to direct. Here’s how to stream Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit right now:

How to Stream ‘Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit’ – Exclusively on Disney+

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit is one of the fan-favorite Disney live-action movies of the ’90s that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial of Disney+ HERE, which will allow you to stream Sister Act 2 and hundreds of other movies and shows on your computer, phone, tablet, smart TV or streaming device. If you extend past the free trial, the service costs $6.99/month. You may also opt for this discount bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. Go to Disneyplus.com or download the Disney+ app on your device 3. Log in using your information 4. Search for “Sister Act 2” 5. Tap on Sister Act 2 6. Tap the PLAY button

Disney+ also boasts a vast library of Disney-owned movies and series — plus several new original series coming soon. The service includes unlimited downloads so you can watch offline whenever and wherever you want. The list of compatible devices and smart TVs includes iPads, Apple TV, Amazon devices, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Chromecast, Roku, PS4, and Xbox One.

Start Your Free Trial

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit: Overview

Release Date: December 10, 1993

Creators: Scott Rudin, Dawn Steel, James Orr, Jim Cruickshank, Judi Ann Mason

Director: Bill Duke

Starring: Whoopi Goldberg, James Coburn, Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, Maggie Smith, Mary Wickes

Rating: PG

Synopsis:

Delores van Cartier, who pretended to be a nun to hide from mobsters, has since become a famous Las Vegas performer. Her friends at the nunnery ask for her help in saving a private school where they now work. Delores agrees to become the new music teacher and pretend, once more, to be a nun.

How Long Is Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit?

Sister Act 2 has a running time of 107 minutes.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit Plot

The Sister Act sequel takes place shortly after the events in the original Sister Act. After hiding out with the nuns so that the mob won’t find her, Sister Mary Clarence, AKA Delores van Cartier, has become a beloved Las Vegas performer. But, her friends the nuns are in trouble. The school where they work is in danger of being shut down until unless the school’s reputation can be improved.

Delores agrees to become the music teacher to help the choir win a competition, but the teens aren’t interested in what Delores can teach them and her best choir student has been forbidden to sing by her mother. Together, the choir and nuns begin to restore the choir room, where the nuns find old trophies from the school’s glory days.

The school choir won the All-State Choir Championship several times in the past and the nuns convince Delores to try once more. Rita, the school’s best singer, is forbidden to compete by her mother, but Rita continues to sing with the choir and even goes with then to the competition without telling her mom. Backstage at the competition, the monks who run the school finally come around to support the choir and Rita sings “Joyful, Joyful” and the choir wins the competition. This convinces the diocese not to close the school. The choir members finally learn that Delores is a Las Vegas performer.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit Cast

Many of the stars of the original Sister Act film returned for the sequel including headliner Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Najimi, and Maggie Smith. Here are the main actors for the film:

Whoopi Goldberg as Delores/Sister Mary Clarence

Delores van Cartier is a wise-cracking singer who, after living with the nuns to hide from the mob, is drawn back into their orbit as they try to save a school from being closed down.

Whoopi Goldberg is an award-winning actress, talk show host, producer, and director who is best known for her roles in the Sister Act franchise, Ghost, and The Color Purple.

Kathy Najimy as Sister Mary Patrick

Sister Mary Patrick is an innocent nun who believes Sister Mary Clarence can save their school.

In addition to her role in the Sister Act franchise, Kathy Najimy is best known for her role in Hocus Pocus, The Rocketeer, Good Witch, and VEEP.

Mary Wickes as Sister Mary Lazarus

Like Sister Mary Patrick, Sister Mary Lazarus believes in Delores’ ability to save their school.

Mary Wickes is a well-known character actor who has appeared in more than 140 films and TV series including the Bing Crosby hit White Christmas, the animated classic The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and the TV series Father Dowling Mysteries.

Lauryn Hill as Rita Watson

When her mother forbids her from competing with her school choir, Rita disobeys her and sings anyway.

Lauryn Hill is a Grammy and Dove Award-winning actress, singer, composer, and director who is best known as a member of the singing group The Fugees. She has appeared in the soundtracks for 49 films and has acted in more than 20 films during her career. In addition to her time with The Fugees, Lauryn is best known for her roles in Glee, the Pitch Perfect franchise, Lauryn Hill: Doo Wop, and How to be Single.

Sheryl Lee Ralph as Florence Watson

After her husband dies pursuing his singing dream, Florence is determined to protect her daughter and forbids her from participating in the school choir despite her daughter’s talent.

Sheryl Lee Ralph is a veteran character actress who is best known for her roles in the TV series Moesha, Sister Act 2, and the TV series Ray Donovan.

Maggie Smith as Mother Superior

Mother Superior has grown to love Delores and hopes she can help their school.

Maggie Smith is an Oscar-winning actress who has starred in more than 80 films throughout her career. She has been nominated for more than 100 awards and has won two Oscars, three Golden Globes, and four Primetime Emmy Awards. Her best-known roles including The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, A Room with a View, and Gosford Park.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit Songs and Soundtrack

Marc Shaiman and Miles Goodman collaborated on the soundtrack for Sister Act 2, which featured the voices of several cast members including Grammy Award-winning Lauryn Hill. The soundtrack reached the Top 100 of Billboard’s Albums Chart and the number 40 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It was certified Gold in 1996 and features classic pop and R&B hits including Ain’t No Mountain High Enough and pop hits including Dancing in the Street as well as gospel favorites including Joyful, Joyful, His Eye in on the Sparrow, and Oh Happy Day.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit at the Box Office

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit was produced on a budget of $38 million and would gross $57 million in its US box office run. Though it wasn’t as widely popular as the original Sister Act, the film and its soundtrack have remained popular both in the US and abroad.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit Reviews – What the Critics Said

Critics panned the film, which has only a 7% positive rating from critics on review site Rotten Tomatoes. However, viewing audiences did enjoy the film, if not as much as they praised the original film. The audience score for the film stands at 61% positive.

Where Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Though not as popular as the original Sister Act, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit did well enough and has fared well enough since the initial release that Disney is in talks to produce a third installment. Sister Act 3 will likely be released to the Disney + streaming service. Whoopi Goldberg has said she would like to direct and scriptwriters have been hired to work on the project. The film has grossed more than $57 million, including DVD and Blu-ray releases for home video.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit Trailer

SISTER ACT 2 – BACK IN THE HABIT (1993) – Official Trailerhttp://www.kinoblog.cjb.net Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit / Сестричка, Действуй 2 (Трейлер) Director: Bill Duke Stars: Whoopi Goldberg, Maggie Smith, Lauryn Hill and Kathy Najimy Plot: The sisters come back to Delores's show to get her back as Sister Mary Clarence to teach music to a group of students in their parochial school which is doomed for closure. One of the girls, who is the most talented of the bunch, is forbidden to sing by her mother, although the choir has made it to the state championship. A group of stereotypical incompetent monks tries to stop them. Comedy / Musical I do NOT own this video or right to it. All rights go to its rightful owners (movie company and film creators). trailer teaser sneak peak featurette ellen interview new hq hd 720p 1080p 720 1080 2011 2010 2012 2013 2014 deleted scene movie film awards official hot sexy funny theatrical original score tv spot 3d #1 #2 twilight star wars harry potter lord of the rings part interview trailer official robert pattinson taylor lautner kirsten dunst kristen stewart bradley cooper jennifer aniston courtney cox johnny depp miley cyrus emma stone justin timberlake amanda seyfried mila kunis brad pitt matt damon angelina jolie tom hardy anne hathaway joseph gordon-levitt chloe moretz zach galifianakis carey mulligan andrew garfield interview ellen natalie portman al pacino cameron diaz meryl streep julianne moore oscar academy oscars awards won best worst matt damon bruce willis ben affleck steven spielberg daniel radcliffe emma watson cate blanchett nicole kidman halle berry oprah sarah jessica parker kate hudson goldie hawn susan sarandon jim carrey ryan reylolds sandra bullock jeff bridges morgan freeman robert de niro classic hollywood jennifer lawrence george clooney julia roberts colin firth tom hanks interview bloopers 2010 2011 2012 russian trailer 2011-10-07T15:16:11.000Z

Stream Sister Act 2 Now

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Sister Act 2 would serve as the film debut for singer/composers Lauryn Hill and Ryan Toby, who has since gone on to become award-winning artists. Here are five more facts about the film:

1. Singers Get Movie Debut

Lauryn Hill and Ryan Toby are probably the main ‘singers’ remembered for their roles in Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, but the film starred several more child singers. These include DeeDee Magno, who was a member of The Party, a 1990s boy band, and David Kater, who starred on The Mickey Mouse Club TV series.

2. Lion King Leads the Audience to Sister Act 2

During the initial theatrical release, the opening scene from The Lion King, which would release in 1994, led the audience into Sister Act 2. The Lion King would go on to be a tremendous hit for Disney, spawning several sequels, an animated series, and a live-action reboot of the original film.

3. Sister Act 2 Soundtrack Certified Gold

Three years after the film’s debut, the soundtrack to Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit was certified Gold by RIAA; Gold certification means 500,000 copies of the record shipped. The soundtrack featured singer/composer Lauryn Hill, Aretha Franklin, Whoopi Goldberg, and the Chapman College Choir.

4. University Choir Sings Ode to Joy

Singers from real-life Chapman University in California were tapped to sing in the film and on the soundtrack. They were called the Chapman College Choir for the film and sang Ode to Joy. Because the university’s conductor was contacted in August, when school was out, he enlisted the help of choir members from Orange High to help out.

5. Sister Act 3 in the Works

A third installment to the Sister Act franchise is said to be in the works for direct-to-video release. According to reports, Sister Act 3 would release straight to the Disney+ streaming service and screenwriters Karin Gist and Regina Y. Hicks have been hired on to the project.

Stream Sister Act 2 Now