How to Watch ‘Locked Up Abroad’ Online

Locked Up Abroad is back with all new episodes. The National Geographic series details the real-life experiences of people who were arrested and charged with a crime in a foreign country. The two-episode premiere starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of the National Geographic channel on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

‘Locked Up Abroad’ Preview

The series goes by many different titles. It’s known as Locked Up Abroad in Asia and the United States, as Jailed Abroad in India, and as Banged Up Abroad in its native Britain. It originated in 2006, and the format for each episode has largely remained the same.

Each episode mixes interviews with the real-life people with actors who dramatize the events for the viewers. The person who was convicted discusses their experiences in prison, while detailing the events that led up to their arrest. In some episodes, the person is still in custody, while other episodes show them returning to the country where they were arrested.

National Geographic’s description reads, “Dream adventures turn into hellish nightmares for the travelers featured in this series, which recounts through first-hand interviews and re-enactments their experiences of being arrested in a foreign country for drug smuggling, and how they coped with the resulting lengthy prison terms.”

Some of the most notable episodes of Locked Up Abroad have already been dramatized on the big screen. Some of the real-life events that are dramatized on the show are best known for being the inspiration behind classic films like Midnight Express, Goodfellas, Argo, The Devil’s Double and Casino.

There are two new episodes slated to premiere on Wednesday, January 15. The first episode is titled “Party’s Over,” and the synopsis reads, “A partier turns to smuggling cocaine; and a party girl sees drug smuggling as an opportunity.” It runs from 8-9 p.m. ET.

The second episode is titled “Pop Star Smuggler,” and recounts the life of bachata singer Jimmy Bauer. The singer was arrested for smuggling two pounds of heroin at a Dominican airport in 2010, and was subsequently rushed to the hospital when some of the heroin pellets in his stomach burst. Bauer was sentenced to six years at a Dominican prison, but was released after serving only three years. The episode runs from 9-10 p.m. ET.

