How to Watch Iowa vs Indiana Basketball Online Without Cable

The Iowa Hawkeyes (17-7) will head to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall to take on the Indiana Hoosiers (15-8) in a Big Ten showdown Thursday night.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Iowa vs Indiana Preview

The Hawkeyes are coming off a 96-72 trouncing of the Nebraska Cornhuskers Saturday. Sophomore guard Joe Wieskamp scored a season-high 30 points in the win, leading the Huskers. Wieskamp is second on the team in scoring, averaging just over 15 points. Junior Luka Garza leads both the Big Ten and the Hawkeyes in scoring, netting 23.1 points a game.

The Hawkeyes are scoring 79.1 points per contest, which is tops in the Big Ten, but the team has been porous on defense. Iowa is giving up 71.7 points a game, which is second-to-last in the conference. They have been saved by taking care of the ball, boasting the best assist-to-turnover ratio in the Big Ten. They’ll be facing an Indiana team that is currently trying to stop the bleeding.

The Hoosiers are desperately looking to end their current four-game skid. Indiana is coming off a 74-62 defeat at the hands of the Purdue Boilermakers, and it has gone 4-7 in its last 11 games. For a team that started the year off with a 12-1 record, that’s quite the fall in the second half of the season.

Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis leads Indiana in scoring with 13.8 points a game. Jackson-Davis is one of three players averaging in double figures for the Hoosiers, with Justin Smith contributing 11.3 points per contest and guard Devonte Green chipping in 10.2 a game.

Both teams have nearly identical stats when it comes to field goal percentage. Iowa is making 45.1 percent of its shots, and Indiana is making 45.2 percent of theirs. If the game comes down to who takes better care of the ball, though, the Hawkeyes will have a bit of an advantage. Where Iowa has the best assist-to-turnover ratio in the conference, Indiana has the worst.

Iowa swept Indiana last year, winning both home and away.