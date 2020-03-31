How to Watch Little People Big World Season 20 Online Without Cable

For 14 years, Matt and Amy Roloff and their five children have been sharing their lives with TV viewers on Little People, Big World, a show about how Matt, Amy and their son, Zach, navigate in the “big world” while also having dwarfism. Season 20 premieres Tuesday, March 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

If you don't have cable, you can watch new Little People, Big World episodes live or on-demand via cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services.

‘Little People, Big World’ Season 20 Preview

The new season of Little People, Big World ushers in all kinds of changes for the Roloff family — from a pregnancy to farm renovations to a new house and everything in between.

The biggest recent change to the Roloff family is that Matt and Amy got divorced a few years ago and the fallout from that separation is still reverberating through the family. In the upcoming season, “Matt partially buys out Amy’s stake in Roloff Farms, [so] she decides that living 500 feet from her ex-husband no longer suits her lifestyle and embarks upon a journey to find a new home, and by extension, a new life.”

But there is also some romance in the air, as Amy’s boyfriend Chris might be planning to propose, plus Matt and his girlfriend Caryn are trying to figure out their own future together. How will all this shake up the family dynamic?

Meanwhile, Zach and Tori are starting to feel like they’ve gotten the hang of parenting baby Jackson — and then they find out they are expecting a baby girl! But this pregnancy is a lot more difficult for Tori and the two are on pins and needles awaiting the baby’s test results as to whether she will also have dwarfism.

Despite the obstacles and occasional disagreements, Matt and Amy do their best to put their ever-changing, modern family first, striving to give their children and grandchildren a strong foundation on which to grow. But with the fate of the farm at stake, tensions reach new heights, begging the question: what does the future hold for the Roloff family?

The premiere episode is titled “Amy’s Next Chapter” and teases that Chris “Has a big surprise for her.” Then the second episode is titled “If the Ring Fits…,” so it sounds like the engagement might be coming early on in the season. That episode description also says that Zach and Tori “are rocked by news about their unborn daughter.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

