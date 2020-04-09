How to Watch Families of the Mafia MTV Show Online Free

MTV is debuting a new reality show this week called Families of the Mafia, which takes viewers inside the day-to-day lives of families with ties to organized crime. It premieres Thursday, April 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to stream Families of the Mafia on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

MTV is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch Families of the Mafia live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

MTV is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, and you can then watch Families of the Mafia live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay shows that have aired in the last three days.

MTV is included in either Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Comedy Extra” bundle (41 channels) or the “Sling Blue + Comedy Extra” bundle (54 channels). They both cost $25 for the first month and $35 per month after that:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Families of the Mafia live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘Families of the Mafia’ Preview

Breaking Down 'The Gravanos' | Families of the MafiaKaren and Karina breakdown the ins and outs of their famous family! #MTV #FamiliesOfTheMafia Subscribe to MTV: http://goo.gl/NThuhC When notorious mafia boss Salvatore "Sammy the Bull" Gravano returns home from an Arizona prison, his Staten Island, NY, community is at a crossroads. The six-part docuseries follows four neighboring mafia-related families for two years as they try to decide whether to cut their ties to organized crime or embrace its legacy. More from MTV: Official MTV Website: http://www.mtv.com/ Like MTV: https://www.facebook.com/MTV Follow MTV: https://twitter.com/MTV MTV Instagram: http://instagram.com/mtv #MTVReality is your destination for all your favorite reality programming, MTV Floribama Shore, Ex on the Beach, Siesta Key, Are You the One? and more! 2020-04-01T16:00:03.000Z

According to the official show site on MTV, this six-part docuseries follows four mafia-related families for two years as they find themselves at a crossroads. When notorious mob boss Salvatore “Sammy the Bull” Gravano is released from prison in Arizona, where he’s been incarcerated for nearly 20 years, the families must decide whether to cut their ties with organized crime or embrace its longstanding traditions and legacies.

The families featured in the series include the Gravanos, the O’Tooles, the LaRoccas, and the Augustines. They are based in Staten Island, New York. Here’s who you can look forward to meeting.

The Gravanos: Karen Gravano and Ramona Rizzo from VH1’s Mob Wives, plus Karina Seabrook and “Sammy the Bull.” Karen is Sammy’s daughter and Karina is her daughter. Sammy has been keeping tabs on them while he has been in prison for 18 years, but it will definitely be an adjustment for him to return to his old life.

The O’Tooles: Billy O’Toole, his ex-wife Jess Clare, and their twin children, Joe and Taylor, both of whom have had their own run-ins with the law. The O’Tooles are part of the Irish Mafia, which has at times been at odds with the Italian Mafia.

The LaRoccas: Gina LaRocca, her son Christian “CP” Patterson, and Anthony and Trish Gelardi. When Gina got involved in the mob world and CP’s father went to prison, he was raised by Uncle Anthony and Aunt Trisha. The older he gets, the more Anthony, Trisha, and Gina have tried to steer him away from a life of organized crime.

The Augustines: Lisa Augustine and her daughter Dennie. Lisa grew up with Karen Gravano, but they led very different lives. Now Lisa is trying to assure that her daughter, Dennie, who just finished college, stays on the right path. But Lisa is haunted by the father who abandoned her when she was young.

The premiere episode description reads, “Karen embarks on a journey from Staten Island to Arizona with her daughter Karina to visit her father, Sammy ‘The Bull’ Gravano, after his release from prison; Jess attempts to let Billy back into Taylor and Joe’s lives.”

And the description for the second episode teases, “When notorious Mafia boss Salvatore ‘Sammy the Bull’ Gravano returns home from prison, his New York community is at a crossroads; the docuseries follows four families as they decide whether to cut their ties to organized crime or embrace its legacy.”

Families of the Mafia airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

READ NEXT: MTV ‘The Challenge’ Season 35 Spoilers: Who Are the Predicted Winners?