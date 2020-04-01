How to Watch ‘Survivor’ Season 40, Episode 7 Online

Everybody drop your buffs. It’s time for the merge on Survivor: Winners at War. The latest episode promises all kinds of merge drama among the new-school players, airing Wednesday, April 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Here’s how to watch if you don’t have a cable subscription.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of CBS on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Watch CBS on Amazon Prime

Once you're signed up for the Prime CBS Channel, you can watch the show live or on-demand on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

CBS (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu's extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch CBS and not any other channels.

Start Your CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the show live or on-demand on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

Survivor Season 40, Episode 8 Preview

The latest episode of Survivor: Winners at War is titled “This Is Where the Battle Begins” and the description reads, “With the old-school players living on Edge of Extinction, it’s merge time for the new-school castaways.”

The previews definitely teased that there is a lot of scheming and scrambling when the three tribes merge. The remaining castaways include Sophie Clarke, Jeremy Collins, Ben Driebergen, Michele Fitzgerald, Wendell Holland, Adam Klein, Sarah Lacina, Kim Spradlin-Wolf, Denise Stapley, Tony Vlachos, and Nick Wilson.

For those of you keeping score at home, the fire token count stands thusly: on Edge of Extinction, Boston Rob Mariano and Natalie Anderson have three each. Danni Boatwright, Amber Brkich Mariano, Ethan Zohn, and Tyson Apostol each have one. Parvati Shallow doesn’t have any.

Back in the game, Michele has the most with five because she got Parvati’s tokens when Parvati was voted out. Nick, Denise, and Sophie have two apiece. Adam, Ben, Jeremy, Tony, Kim, Sarah, and Wendell have one each.

We wonder at what point the Edge of Extinction castaways will have a chance to reenter the game. The last time Survivor used Edge of Extinction, someone returned at the merge, so maybe that will happen this week. Someone also got to return to the game at the final five, which honestly, seemed a little unfair. Hopefully, the producers decided just to let an Edge of Extinction person return once instead of twice this time around.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

