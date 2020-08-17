Jazz vs Nuggets Game 1 Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The NBA Playoffs have officially arrived and the first postseason tilt pits the No.3 seed Denver Nuggets against the No. 6 seeded Utah Jazz in a Western Conference clash.

Game 1 starts at 1:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the game online:

Jazz vs Nuggets Game 1 Preview

The Nuggets should be rested and ready for their first-round matchup against the Jazz, having rested their starters down the stretch in the seeding games. Last season’s playoff run broke a five-year postseason drought for Denver. Both of the team’s series went seven games, beating the Spurs in the first-round and then getting bounced by the Blazers in Game 7 of the Conference Semifinals. The adversity taught the team’s stars, like Nikola Jokic, what the postseason is like with things turned up a notch.

“It’s every possession matters,” Jokic said. “You cannot have three, four times-in-a-row possessions that you kind of dribble the ball or just (have) empty possessions. Or you cannot have a lot of turnovers in a row because basketball is a game of runs, so you need to use the opportunity that you have and not kind of (start) forcing things.”

The Jazz will be shorthanded for the start of the series, with starting guard Mike Conley leaving the bubble to be with his family for the birth of his child. Conley had been clear from the beginning that he was going to leave for the life-changing event.

“Yeah, it was tough. I’m gonna be in a bubble, but yet if I leave to go see my baby born, I’m gonna be quarantined on the way back in, and possibly have to miss a game or whatever the situation is that we’ll currently be in,” he told the Salt Lake Tribune in early July. “There’s just a lot of things that go into play.”

Conley will have to adhere to at least a four-day quarantine upon returning. He averaged 14.4 points, 4.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds this season. The team was already missing Bogdan Bogdanovic, who’s out for the season with a wrist injury, and backup forward Ed Davis, who’s dealing with a knee injury.

“As a staff, we’ve had the opportunity to coach guys that will let you coach them, and really, we learn from each other,” Jazz coach Quinn Snyder said on Saturday. “So when we say we’re evolving and molding to fit — be it our personnel or things we’ve learned about how we how we play, what we want to do better, what we want to do more of — we’ve had a group that’s really receptive. And you’re lucky as a coach to have that. They embrace what we give them, and sometimes they modify what we give them — which is great — and make it better.”

The matchup to watch will be between Jokic and Jazz big man Rudy Gobert, a perennial Defensive Player of the Year contender. Jokic is one of the most unique talents in the NBA, but he’ll be tested with Gobert on his tail. The Nuggets are a 4.5-point favorite for the game, with the total set at 215.5.