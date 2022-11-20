How to Watch ‘A Waltons Thanksgiving’ 2022 Special Online

The Walton family is back with “A Waltons Thanksgiving” special, which premieres Sunday, November 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both included CW in most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “A Waltons Thanksgiving” streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of the CW (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “A Waltons Thanksgiving” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CW (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “A Waltons Thanksgiving” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of the CW (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “A Waltons Thanksgiving” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

‘A Waltons Thanksgiving’ Preview

Building on the success of the 2021 TV movie “The Waltons’ Homecoming” comes “A Waltons Thanksgiving” holiday special just in time for Turkey Day 2022.

The CW press release reads:

A follow-up to the highly successful “The Waltons’ Homecoming,” the movie reunites the Walton family as they prepare for Thanksgiving in 1934. The Depression has affected everyone, but John Walton (Teddy Sears) has found a way to provide for his family through the farm and by picking up odd jobs from the eccentric Baldwin Sisters. It’s also the time of year for the Annual Harvest Festival Fair, where carnival rides, talent shows and pie contests become the center of attention for the Waltons. As the story unfolds, John Boy (Logan Shroyer) learns the true meaning of taking responsibility, Mary Ellen (Marcelle LeBlanc) comes to understand patience and collaboration, Grandma (Rebecca Koon) finds that winning can be complicated, and Olivia (Bellamy Young) shares her healing heart with every other Walton family member — at a time when each of them need it most. And when a young boy enters the Waltons’ world, everyone’s life is changed in ways they could never have imagined — transformed forever through love, faith and kindness! “The Waltons Homecoming” took home a 73rd Annual Christopher Award in Television, Cable and Streaming, as well as two Movie Guide Awards for the Epiphany Prize in Television and star Bellamy Young for the Grace Prize in Television for most inspiring performance of the year. It was also the winner of the Environmental Media Association’s Green Seal Award for implementing sustainable practices and raising environmental awareness.

“A Waltons Thanksgiving” stars the aforementioned Sears, Shroyer, LeBlanc, Koon, and Young, plus Christian Finlayson as Jason, Tatum Matthews as Erin, Samuel Goergen as Jim Bob, Callaway Corrick as Elizabeth, Alpha Trivette as Grandpa Walton, with special guest stars Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr.

Additionally, actor Richard Thomas, who originally starred as John Boy Walton on the TV series “The Waltons,” narrates the movie as the adult John Boy.

“A Waltons Thanksgiving” premieres on Sunday, November 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on The CW.