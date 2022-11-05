How to Watch Air Force vs Army Football Game Online for Free

For week 10 of the 2022-2023 college football season, the Air Force Falcons are taking on the Army Black Knights.

The game (11:30 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Air Force vs Army streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Air Force vs Army live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Air Force vs Army live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Air Force vs Army live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Air Force vs Army live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Air Force vs Army live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Air Force vs Army Preview

The annual Air Force vs. Army game is part of the Commanders Classic, the three-team round robin that happens each year for the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy. THe Navy-Air Force game takes place the first Satruday of October and this year, Air Force came away victorious.

The first Saturday of November is the Air Force-Army game, and then the first Saturday of December is the Army-Navy game. If there is a tie for the trophy it is shared, which is what happened in 2021, for the first time since 1993.

Air Force leads the all-time outright victories with 20 to its name, followed by Navy with 16 and Army with nine.

Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun previewed the match-up with Army ahead of the game, saying that it’s a wonderful tradition, but it also means so much more.

“You’re talking about two really fine institutions. The contributions that they make to their country, the young men and women and the committment they make to serve, to sacrifice, not only individually, but their families do too,” said Calhoun, adding, “It’s not only a game, which is very important. Yet, in the big picture, I think it captivates in the sense that you know that these men and women in both these institutions, the committment they’ve made to go serve, to go fight for our country.”

He added, “You play in bowl games, those are really, really neat experiences, and each game that you play, especially at an Academy, you cherish it. By no means do you ever take any kind of an event or a football game for granted, certainly an Academy game.”

In his own pre-game press conference, Army head coach Jeff Monkey said that it’s really fun to get to play at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, which is normally the home of the Texas Rangers baseball team.

“This is a fantastic stadium, Dallas is a great city, we’ve got roughly 25 guys on our roster from the state of Texas, so it’s great to get down here and play and bring these guys back home,” said Monken, adding, “It’s pretty neat to see this … this is an incredible facility, so we’re excited to be coming back. … These are special experiences and the opportunity for our guys to be able to play in stadiums like this here in Dallas and around the country, it’s one of the reasons I think they come to school at our place.”

He added, “[The Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy is]

perhaps the most important tangible goal that we’ve got. It’s a source of pride for our program, our institution, our branch of service, and we are fightin’ as hard as we can every time we play one of these games to try to get our hands on this trophy.”

The Air Force vs Army game kicks off Saturday, November 5 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern on CBS.