How to Watch ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Streaming Online for Free

After nearly four years, Donald Glover’s immensely popular and successful “Atlanta” returns to FX for Season 3, which premieres Thursday, March 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Atlanta” Season 3 streaming online:

‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Preview





Play



Atlanta | Season 3 Official Trailer | FX

Taking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 of #AtlantaFX premieres March 24 on FX. Stream on Hulu. Season 3 of Atlanta finds "Earn" (Donald Glover), "Alfred 'Paper Boi' Miles" (Brian Tyree Henry), "Darius" (LaKeith Stanfield) and "Van" (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour.

“Atlanta,” the critically-acclaimed, award-winning dramedy created by and starring Donald Glover, last aired a new episode on May 10, 2018. Now nearly four years later, it returns for its third season, which Variety calls “a startling, stunning master class” and Deadline says “has masterpiece written all over it.”

When we last saw Earnest “Earn” Marks (Glover), he, Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry) and Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) were about to set out on tour with Clark County (RJ Walker) when Earn realized he still had a gun in his backpack and that’s a big no-no at the airport. So he slipped it into Clark’s bag so that Clark would take the fall and Earn, Aflred and Darius could head out. Except Clark let his manager, Luke (Matthew Barnes) take the fall for the gun, potentially setting up a conflict between the main trio and Clark in season three.

The FX press release for season three teases:

Taking place almost entirely in Europe, season three finds Earn, Alfred, Dariis. and Van in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.

The first two episodes air back to back on March 24. The premiere is titled “Three Slaps” and its description reads, “Revisiting a troubled kid 50 years later.” Immediately following that is episode two, titled “Sinterklaas Is Coming to Town.” Its description reads, “People know blackface isn’t cool anymore, but they try too hard to go viral.”

Then on March 31 comes episode three, titled “The Old Man and the Tree.” Its description reads, “This one is cool; going to rich parties and meeting weirdos.”

In an interview with Variety, Glover said that his approach to season three was that he “wanted to make a Black fairytale” and he revealed it’s going to be quite different from the preceding seasons.

“I remember sitting in the writers’ room and being like, ‘What do we write about?’ We just wanted to do short stories. Something I would want to watch,” said Glover, adding, “I just want [audiences] to know this s*** is good. It’s high quality s***.”

With the entire season being set in Europe, Glover’s brother and writer/producer on the series Stephen Glover said that the actual city of Atlanta is “everywhere and nowhere.” And Donald Glover added that “it’s not really about the place” this season.

“Although in season four, [Atlanta] makes a very heavy resurgence, as far as the actual place. Atlanta is a state of mind. Europe solidified how we felt [while writing] season three. [Director Hiro Murai] calls it our maximum season,” said Donald Glover.

“Atlanta” season three airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FX.