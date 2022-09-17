Penn State vs Auburn Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Penn State and Auburn meet in a big non-conference clash on Saturday, September 17.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS Sports Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Penn State vs Auburn streaming live online:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Penn State vs Auburn live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Penn State vs Auburn live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Penn State vs Auburn live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Penn State vs Auburn live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Penn State vs Auburn live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Penn State vs Auburn Preview

Twenty-fifth ranked Penn State (2-0) made the Top 25 rankings with a convincing win over Ohio while Auburn (2-0) stayed under the radar.

The two storied programs meet on Saturday in a bid to climb the national rankings. Penn State squeaked by Purdue 35-31 in the season opener before a 46-10 route of Ohio. Auburn pounded an FCS squad in Mercer, 42-16, to open the season, but the Tigers had their hands full with San Jose St. in a 24-16 win last week.

“I think this game’ I’m a big believer it starts up front, with the front four as well as the front seven,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said via 247 Sports. “This game, you look at their running backs and you look at their style of play, especially over the first two games of the year, and we’re going to have to play well up front. There is no doubt about that. Then they have the skill and ability to play-action pass off of it and take shots down the field. So, we’re going to have to be able to do both. I do think to your point, how our front seven plays in this game is going to be critical based on, stylistically, how they want to play on offense.”

Tigers running back Tank Bigsby poses a threat. He has 198 yards and three touchdowns thus far.

Nittany Lions also have as strong running back in Nicholas Singleton. He rushed for 179 yards last week against Ohio.

“I think Penn State’s a really good football team,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said via 247 Sports. “I know coach Franklin and I’ve been around him a few times, and I think he does a tremendous job with his guys. I know he’s detailed. I know he coaches well. I know he’s got his coaching staff prepared. I saw a good football team. I saw a well-coached football team. I saw a good football team that played hard. We played in their environment and we handled that noise. That was a big game. It was a white-out, I remember that. And they do a great job with their atmosphere. And then you look at ourselves. There’s probably some opportunities that we missed. We look at it that way as well. You’ve got to make some plays.”