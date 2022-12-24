How to Watch Bengals vs Patriots Game Online for Free

The Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots clash in a key late-season game on Christmas Eve.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Those are the best options if the game is in your market, but there are also some alternatives for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Bengals vs Patriots streaming live online today:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Bengals vs Patriots live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bengals vs Patriots live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Bengals vs Patriots live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Bengals vs Patriots live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Bengals vs Patriots live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Compatible devices for the NFL Sunday Ticket app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch the Bengals vs Patriots live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

You can watch in-market games live and out-of-market games as replays after their conclusion on NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch the Bengals vs Patriots live on the NFL app or NFL website.

Compatible devices for the NFL app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Bengals vs Patriots live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Bengals vs Patriots Preview

The Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) and New England Patriots (7-7) meet in a critical AFC showdown for both squads on Christmas Eve in Foxboro.

Cincinnati needs the win to keep pushing toward an AFC South Division title and a high playoff seed. The Patriots need a win to keep playoff hopes alive.

New England players know well that a last-second blunder like the on that happened against Las Vegas in Week 15 can’t occur again. The Patriots’ last-second lateral fumble play backfired as the Raiders walked off with a win.

“It’s too far to throw on that play in that situation,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said on “The Greg Hill Show” on WEEI about the decision to lateral versus throw a deep ball. ”

Cincinnati comes into the game fresh off of overcoming a 17-3 deficit at Tampa Bay mostly thanks to the Buccaneers’ second-half mistakes. First half struggles aside in Tampa, the Bengals remain on of the hottest teams in the NFL with a 10-2 mark since an 0-2 start.

“I just thought they did a great job stepping up in the second half — all the guys,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said about the comeback win via Bengals.com. “I saw Jay Tufele in the backfield, Tre Flowers picking off passes, I saw AG [Akeem Davis-Gaither] making plays, Eli Apple — so really, guys just stepped up at every position and this is the type of year where you’re going to lose some guys. So, guys need to step up and keep the team going, and I saw a lot of that across the board from a lot of our players through all three phases.”

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has a strong season going again with 3,885 yards passing for 31 touchdowns versus 10 interceptions. His favorite target, Ja’Marr Chase, likewise has a stellar season going with 71 catches for 881 yards and eight touchdowns.

New England’s defense, one of the better units in the league, will look to slow the Bengals’ potent offense down. The Patriots allow 19.2 points per game and 312.3 total yards per game.

Meanwhile, the Patriots will look to get going offense amid a subpar second season by quarterback Mac Jones. He has 2,310 yards passing for seven touchdowns versus eight interceptions, and his 41.9% completion rate at Las Vegas left him with his worst quarterback rating in a full game this season.

Cincinnati, which allows 20.6 points per game, will look to make Jones the latest losing quarterback against the defending AFC champions. The Bengals defense holds opposing quarterbacks to 226.1 yards per game.