Bills vs Bears Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The Chicago Bears (3-11) host the Buffalo Bills (11-3) at Soldier Field on Saturday, December 24.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Those are the best options if the game is in your market, but there are also some alternatives for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Bills vs Bears streaming live online today:

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Bills vs Bears live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bills vs Bears live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Bills vs Bears live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Bills vs Bears live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Bills vs Bears live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch the Bills vs Bears live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

You can watch in-market games live and out-of-market games as replays after their conclusion on NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch the Bills vs Bears live on the NFL app or NFL website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Bills vs Bears live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Bills vs Bears Preview

The Bears are fresh from a 25-20 Week 15 loss to Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite losing, Chicago put up a valiant effort and nearly managed to pull off the upset.

Bears second-year quarterback Justin Fields became the third quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000+ yards in a single season, rushing 15 times for 95 yards. Fields completed 14 of 21 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns, but he was sacked six times in the loss, and he’ll be facing another ferocious defense again with the Bills coming to town.

“Every time I think of Buffalo I think of preseason last year when I got my helmet knocked off,” Fields said about facing the Bills. “They have [a] great front seven. Safeties are great. Of course, [Jordan] Poyer, he’s a great player. Their mike linebacker, he’s also a good player and their D-line, they’re a force too. I think their nickel’s been playing pretty good too. A great challenge for us, of course we’re excited and we’re excited to see what we can do. Great challenge. I’m excited.”

Chicago has rushed for more than 230 yards in six games thus far on the season, and its 2,616 rushing yards leads the NFL. Expect a heavy dose of the ground game for both sides in this one, as the weather is expected to be extremely cold and windy with blizzard-like conditions.

On the other side, Buffalo is coming off a thrilling playoff-clinching 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on December 19. Bills quarterback Josh Allen went 25-40, throwing for 304 yards and four scores while also leading the team in rushing with 77 yards in a dominant performance.

Allen and the Bills succeeded despite the elements, as snow fell before the game and for much of the second half, and it’s looking as though the weather will be similar again this week in Chicago.

“Whether it’s windy, rainy snow, whatever it might be. I think that’s a big advantage for us to be able to do those different things that keep us balanced instead of forcing us into a one-dimensional game,” Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said about Allen.

Buffalo can clinch the AFC East division title for the third year in a row with a win over the Bears. Chicago has an 8-5 lead in the all-time series and the Bears are 5-1 overall when playing the Bills at Soldier Field, but Allen and company are the clear favorites here.