Bucs vs Titans Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Quarterbacks of the future will take center stage as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Saturday, August 20.

The game (7 p.m. ET) will be televised locally on different channels depending on the city: NBC (WFLA-8) in Tampa, ABC (WKRN-2) in Nashville, and either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other local markets (full list here). It will also be televised on NFL Network for anyone out of market.

If you don’t have cable and you live in market, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream are your best options, as they have all the local channels in most markets and both come with a free trial.

If you live out of market, FuboTV and Sling TV both include NFL Network and are our recommended options.

Here’s a more complete rundown and some other ways you can watch a live stream of the Bucs vs Titans:

Bucs vs Titans Preview

Young quarterbacks tabbed as potential heir apparents with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-1) and Tennessee Titans (0-1) will take center stage on Saturday in The Music City.

Bucs second-year backup quarterback Kyle Trask will get plenty of snaps. The team’s 2021 second-draft pick impressed at moments during the Bucs’ opener on August 13, a 26-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Trask threw for 258 yards and a touchdown versus an interception on 25-33 passing.

And another big time throw from Kyle Trask. I don’t remember him looking like this at Florida. pic.twitter.com/pHu8SCpQp8 — John “Winter Soldier” Vogel (@DraftVogel) August 14, 2022

“Obviously, it’s bittersweet personally because I thought I made a huge stride in my game play,” Trask said via the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud. “Obviously, you want to win the game. But I’m really proud of myself for the amount of growth that I’ve shown, but also I know I have a long ways to go to get to where I want to be. All I can do is keep on striving and keep getting better every single day.”

Bucs backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert will get the start first on Saturday though per Pewter Report. Gabbert went 5-5 for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Tom Brady, the Bucs superstar quarterback, remains absent from the team during what started as a 10-day hiatus. The Bucs haven’t named an exact date for his return except for it being after the Titans game.

Titans starter Ryan Tannehill didn’t play in the opener against the Baltimore Ravens, a 23-10 loss on August 11. Malik Willis, the Titans’ third-round draft pick, impressed in his debut with 6-11 passing and 107 yards plus five carries for 38 yards and a touchdown.

“I mean, you’ve got a lot to learn from, a lot to look at on film, so I guess it’s really cool to get out there again and play football,” Willis said via NFL.com’s Kevin Patra. “You know, I missed some things, probably, and I just made up for it with my legs and continued to rely on that, but that’s what preseason is for. So you just see those things against a live defense, one we hadn’t played before. … You gotta look at the film, check it for what it’s worth, and continue to work. I mean, we’re in the middle of camp.”

“I should have done better,” Willis added. “Like I said, it’s a learning experience and you have to take it for what it is. It’s preseason, but it’s an opportunity at the same time, so I’m just going to try and continue to work and watch through the film and just keep on going.”

Fellow backup quarterback Logan Woodside, who also took significant snaps in the opener, looks to bounce back from disappointments against the Ravens. Woodside threw two interceptions, but he also went 14-24 for 102 yards.