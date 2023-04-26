How to Watch Carol Burnett 90th Birthday Special Online for Free

Legendary comedian Carol Burnett is being celebrated on her 90th birthday with a new special called “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love.” It airs on Wednesday, April 26 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

‘Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love’ Preview

Emmy-, Grammy-, Tony- and Golden Globe-winning actress and comedian Carol Burnett was born on April 26, 1933. On her 90th birthday, NBC is celebrating the beloved star with a new special celebrating “90 Yeras of Laughter + Love.”

The NBC press release reads:

Paying tribute to a beloved national icon for her birthday, NBC will celebrate Carol Burnett’s illustrious career. … The star-studded event will feature an A-list lineup of musical performances and special guests who will come together to share their love for one of the most cherished comediennes in television history. The special will share some of the funniest and most memorable moments of Burnett’s legendary career. From her Broadway debut in “Once Upon a Mattress,” her early appearances on “The Garry Moore Show,” her hit films “The Four Seasons,” “A Wedding,” “Pete ‘n’ Tillie,” her iconic role as Miss Hannigan in “Annie,” to her acclaimed sketch comedy series “The Carol Burnett Show,” which ran for 11 seasons on CBS and played an instrumental role in the evolution of comedy. “The Carol Burnett Show” continues to make people laugh more than 40 years later with its incredibly funny sketches, including, most notably, the hysterical “Gone with the Wind” satire. Many publications have listed “The Carol Burnett Show” as one of the greatest TV series of all time.

Musical performers for the special include Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry, Kristin Chenoweth and other surprises guests.

The musical performances are all special to her storied career, according to the press release:

The musical tributes will pay homage to Carol’s renowned career performances, including: “Old Friends,” dedicated to Carol’s 60-year friendship with Julie Andrews; “Only an Octave Apart,” which Carol sang alongside Beverly Sills in the 1976 television special “Sills and Burnett at the Met”; Carol’s memorable songs from the hit film “Annie”; and a tribute to her classic theme song, “I’m So Glad We Had This Time Together” from “The Carol Burnett Show.”

Special guests who are speaking about Burnett even if they are not singing include Allison Janney, Aileen Quinn, Amy Poehler, Bob Mackie, Bob Odenkirk, Charlize Theron, Cher, Ellen DeGeneres, Julie Andrews, Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Lily Tomlin, Lisa Kudrow, Marisa Tomei, Maya Rudolph, Melissa Rauch, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Sofia Vergara, Steve Carell, Susan Lucci, and of course, Vicki Lawrence.

“Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love.” It airs on Wednesday, April 26 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.