Clemson vs UNC Live Stream: How to Watch ACC Championship Online

Clemson takes on North Carolina for the ACC title on Saturday, December 3.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ABC in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you're cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here's a full guide on the different ways to watch Clemson vs UNC streaming live online:

Clemson vs UNC Preview

The No. 10 Clemson Tigers (10-2) face the longest of odds to make the College Football Playoff, but a showdown with No. 24 North Carolina (9-3) for the ACC title provides a chance on Saturday.

“Offensively, they’re the best team we’ve seen, by far,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told the media via 247 Sports. “They are really, really good, and they’re consistent. [Drake Maye] is a great, great football player. He’s a very good player. That’s why we recruited him. He’s a winner. He’s very accurate. He puts the ball where the guys have a chance to make a play and is just really impressive.”

An opportunity 11 months in the making. Time to get what we worked for. pic.twitter.com/RnvDqZQ858 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 3, 2022

USC’s loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Conference title game on Friday opened a spot in the top four for the CFP race. TCU also fell from the ranks of the unbeaten against Kansas State in the Big 12 Conference championship game on Saturday. While TCU likely won’t fall out of the top four and Georgia and Michigan likely won’t lose their spots, one opening remains for the playoffs.

All Clemson would need to do is make the move that Ohio State made in 2019 — blow out an opponent in a conference title game enough to impress the CFP committee. Ohio State thumped Wisconsin 59-0 to secure a spot in the playoffs. That Buckeyes team went on to win the national title.

Clemson needs to leapfrog Ohio State (11-1), Alabama (10-2), Tennessee (10-2), Penn State (10-2), and Washington (10-2) to do it. The Tigers’ worst loss came at No. 21 Notre Dame 35-14 on November 5, a team that USC beat 38-27 on November 26. Clemson also lost by a point, 31-30, to rival South Carolina on November 26.

“Obviously disappointed with how our regular season ended, but I’m really proud of our team and our staff for winning the last-ever Atlantic Division,” Swinney said per 247 Sports. “We are getting back to Charlotte. To be able to get back there for the seventh time in the past eight years is special. It’s really special to have that type of consistency, especially the fact that we hadn’t done it in 20 years prior to 2011. It’s not easy to do. They’ve earned it.”

“Congratulations to North Carolina and Coach Mack Brown. They’ve earned it as well. Both teams have earned the opportunity to go compete for the overall ACC title, and that’s something that we all strive for,” Swinney added.

The good news for the Tigers is that all of the teams in front of them in the CFP race had significantly unimpressive losses, and all of them sit idle this weekend without conference title game appearances. Ohio State got blasted by Michigan, and Penn State also got pounded by the Wolverines and lost soundly to the Buckeyes. Alabama lost to a Tennessee squad that gave up 63 points against South Carolina and an LSU squad that’s getting routed by Georgia on Saturday.