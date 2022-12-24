Where to Watch 49ers vs Commanders Game for Free

The Washington Commanders (7-6-1) head to Levi’s Stadium to take on the San Francisco 49ers (10-4) on Saturday, December 24 in a Christmas Eve matchup.

The game (4:05 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Those are the best options if the game is in your market, but there are also some alternatives for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Commanders vs 49ers streaming live online today:

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Commanders vs 49ers live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV's, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Commanders vs 49ers live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Commanders vs 49ers live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Commanders vs 49ers live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Commanders vs 49ers live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Compatible devices for the NFL Sunday Ticket app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch the Commanders vs 49ers live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

You can watch in-market games live and out-of-market games as replays after their conclusion on NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch the Commanders vs 49ers live on the NFL app or NFL website.

Compatible devices for the NFL app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Commanders vs 49ers live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Commanders vs 49ers Preview

The 49ers just handed the Seattle Seahawks a 21-13 loss on December 15. San Francisco’s rookie quarterback Brock Purdy won his second straight game in impressive fashion, completing 17-of-26 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Purdy had help, with superstar running back Christian McCaffrey rushing for 108 yards and a score on the ground, while All-Pro tight end George Kittle added 95 yards, also catching both of Purdy’s TD passes.

Purdy was among the players who were limited participants in practice for the Niners this week. Cornerback Charvarius Ward was also limited for San Francisco, as were defensive end Arik Armstead and McCaffrey. Purdy should play, and head coach Kyle Shanahan isn’t likely to rest anyone who doesn’t need it.

“I think that’s one of the biggest mistakes people make, just watching it over the years, in my opinion,” Shanahan said. “I’ve been on a lot of teams when you rest guys or give guys a few more weeks (of rest), and those are usually the guys who struggle the most in that first playoff game.”

On the other side, Washington is fresh from a 20-12 loss to the New York Giants. Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke went 17-of-29 for 249 yards and a touchdown, and running back Brian Robinson Jr. ran for 89 yards, but the offense went 1-of-3 in the red zone, and head coach Ron Rivera says his team needs to clean that up.

“We’ve got to finish — we truthfully got to finish in the red zone,” Rivera said after the loss to New York. “Part of it is we have to not be in situations where you feel you have to throw the ball. Keeping the option of being able to run it, it opens up so much more. More of your playbook is available to you.”

Heinicke fumbled twice in the loss, one of which was a strip-sack that led to a touchdown for the Giants. He’ll be starting again this week, per Rivera, but the young QB will need to work on his ball security if the Commanders want to win this one.

Washington currently holds the final NFC playoff spot entering this game, and a win would only help its position. It won’t be easy, as San Francisco has won seven straight games.

The 49ers lead the all-time series against Washington, 18-11-1, but the Commanders won the last time around in 2020, 23-15, in San Francisco.