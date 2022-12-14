How to Watch France vs Morocco World Cup Online in US

Reigning champion France takes on Morocco Wednesday, December 14 in the World Cup semifinals at Al Bayt Stadium.

In the US, the match (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives for both English and Spanish broadcasts, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch France vs Morocco streaming live online:

France vs Morocco Preview

France is fresh from holding on to defeat a tough English squad in the finals, 2-1. Striker Olivier Giroud scored the game-winner for France, and after English star Harry Kane missed an 84th-minute penalty kick, the victory was sealed for Les Bleus.

“Sometimes, the winner is not the best team but the team that deals with all the elements of the game the most and has that killer instinct,” Giroud said after the win, via ESPN. “You have to put us down when you can because if you don’t, we will put you down. We knew we will get one more chance at some point. We took it. To win a big World Cup game, you have to be clinical, and we were. England were not enough.”

French superstar Kylian Mbappe has also been outstanding throughout the Cup, scoring five goals so far in the tournament and is currently the favorite to take home the Golden Boot. With all their momentum and firepower, Les Bleus are the big favorites here.

“We’re going to the semifinals,” French coach Didier Deschamps said. “We’re getting closer to the final. In the past, though, the world champions didn’t always do well in the next World Cup, and we’ve managed to overcome that challenge.”

On the other side, Morocco defeated Portugal, 1-0, in the quarterfinals on December 10 to advance. It was a stunning upset, and it was the second of the tournament for Morocco, who also took down Argentina in a surprising first-round win.

Youssef En-Nesyri’s perfect header in the 65th minute was all Morocco needed with its lockdown defense. Morocco has conceded just one goal so far in World Cup play, and the group is feeling capable of slaying yet another dragon.

“When you watch Rocky, you want to support Rocky Balboa because of his hard work and commitment, and I think we’re the Rocky of this World Cup,” Morocco’s coach, Walid Regragui said about his squad, adding:

“We’re becoming the team that everyone loves at this World Cup, because we’re showing that even if you don’t have as much talent, if you show that desire, heart and belief, you can achieve. I’m sure many of you will say this is a miracle, but we’ve won without conceding against Belgium, Spain, Portugal and that’s the result of hard work.”

Morocco’s Noussair Mazraoui and Nayef Aguerd both missed the win over Portugal and may return for this game, although how capable they’ll be remains a question mark.

Here’s a look at the potential starting lineups for both teams:

France: Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe and Giroud.

Morocco: Yassine Bounou (Bono), Hakimi, El Yamiq, Aguerd, Mazraoui, Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah, Ziyech, En-Nesyri and Boufal.