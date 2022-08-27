How to Watch FSU vs Duquesne Football Online for Free

Florida State looks to take step toward returning to glory when facing Duquesne on Saturday, August 27.

The game (5 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ACC Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ACC Network and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Duquesne vs Florida State streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Duquesne vs Florida State live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ACC Network is included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Duquesne vs Florida State live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network Extra and 45-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ACC Network, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Duquesne vs Florida State live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Duquesne vs Florida State live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Duquesne vs Florida State live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Duquesne vs FSU Preview

Once a perennial national title contender, Florida State has been down in recent years. The Seminoles can take a significant step toward restoring that narrative on Saturday with a convincing win over the FCS Duquesne Dukes on Saturday.

“It is always important, always a big year for us to keep taking those steps to get Florida State back to the top echelon of college football,” athletic director Michael Alford said via ESPN’s Andrea Adelson.

Alford also reiterated his confidence in FSU head coach Mike Norvell’s work with the program despite a 5-7 record in 2021. Norvell enters his third season at the helm for the Seminoles.

0 days until FSU Football. pic.twitter.com/9Wf7XzMC2F — TJ Pittinger (@TJ_Pittinger) August 27, 2022

“Mike knows that we have 100 percent faith in where it’s headed. Mike and I have talked about this: We’re setting it up for long-term success, not short-term success,” Alford said per Adelson.

FSU definitely doesn’t want the wrong kind of history to repeat itself. The Seminoles lost to FCS Jacksonville State last year. The Gamecocks scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull the 20-17 upset.

Duquesne notably just captured the program’s first-ever FBS upset in 2021, a 28-26 victory of Ohio of the MAC. Even coming off of a losing season, FSU will pose a bigger challenge for the Dukes on Saturday, but the Duquesne players look forward to the chance to take down a bigger college football giant.

“It’s exciting,” Dukes junior defensive back Jeremiah Josephs said via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Jason Mackey. “Everybody is ready. [Florida State] is a bigger school, and people might think that we’re coming in scared. But I feel like our team is bought in. We know we can shock the world. We look at it like an experience and an opportunity.”

This season we take on two opponents who each have one of the most unique traditions in college football. Chief Osceola 🍢 or The Ha’a 🌋? pic.twitter.com/sLfqDH5oQi — Duquesne Football (@DuqFB) August 24, 2022

Norvell expects his team to not look past the Dukes, which went 7-3 last season and fell short of the FCS playoffs. Notably, the Dukes opened the season with a Power 5 team, TCU, and got thumped 45-3.

“Our guys are excited to play, and being able to play at home, like I mentioned, is something that we’re definitely excited about,” Norvell told the media on Monday, August 22. “And this Duquesne team that’s coming in, it’s a program that’s had a lot of success over the last couple years. Their head coach has been there, I want to say going to 18 years — very disciplined football.”

“They’ve got really quality football players,” Novell added. “I want to say they got seven or eight preseason all-conference players that are returning. This is a team that you know that you can play really good football. And for us, I’m gonna say the same thing next week and the week after, it is about us; it is about us going out there and being able to execute the plan that we have.”