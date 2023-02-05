Grammys 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 65th annual Grammy Awards are here to celebrate the best from the past year in music. The awards air live on Sunday, February 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown of each option and how you can watch a live stream of the 2023 Grammys online if you don’t have cable:

Grammy Awards 2023 Preview

Outgoing “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah is returning to the Grammy Awards as host for the third consecutive year. Performers include Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Noah said that each year hosting gets a little easier.

“Every year, I notice that I develop a different rapport with the people in the room,” he said. “That opens you up to a few more jokes and a few more conversations in a way where people understand the context of who you are in relation to them. It means you get to have a little bit of fun without anybody feeling like you’re dunking on them.”

In addition to the regular performances, Grammy winner Questlove is curating a Hip Hop 50 tribute performance to honor the 50th anniversarya of hip hop. It is being billed as “a historic segment celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip hop in 2023 showcasing the genre’s rich history and continued global influence,” according to the CBS press release.

It continues:

The all-star performance is part of Paramount Global’s companywide initiative to honor the 50th anniversary of hip hop. Paramount announced an extensive slate of new and returning content offerings and initiatives that celebrates the culture across the media and entertainment company’s portfolio of leading broadcast, cable, streaming and digital brands. In partnership with the Recording Academy, CBS will broadcast a special hip hop music event later in 2023.

LL Cool J will introduce the segment and give a dedication to hip hop, while Questlove with serve as musical director and music will be provided by The Roots. Black Thought were narrate the special segment.

Performers in the segment include Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz and Too $hort.

“For five decades, hip hop has not only been a defining force in music, but a major influence on our culture,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, in a statement. “Its contributions to art, fashion, sport, politics and society cannot be overstated. I’m so proud that we are honoring it in such a spectacular way on the GRAMMY stage. It is just the beginning of our year-long celebration of this essential genre of music.”

Presenters for the 2023 Grammys include first lady Jill Biden, Grammy winner Cardi B, actor, producer, writer and host James Corden, current Grammy nominee Billy Crystal, current Grammy nominee Viola Davis, actor Dwayne Johnson, three-time Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo and five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain.

The 2023 Grammy Awards air live on Sunday, February 5 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on CBS.