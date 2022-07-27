How to Watch ‘House Party’ 2022 Remake Online for Free

The latest remake of a 1990s classic is “House Party,” which is produced by Lebron James and will premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, July 28.

‘House Party’ 2022 Preview

The original “House Party” was released in 1990 and starred Kid ‘n Play (real names Christopher Reid and Christopher Martin) as two high schoolers — Play is throwing an epic party while his parents are out of town, but Kid gets grounded for fighting at school and has to sneak out in order to attend the party. Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, and George Clinton co-star. THe film was followed up by three sequels.

Now the original film is getting a remake, produced by LeBron James — but don’t call it a reboot.

“This is definitely not a reboot. It’s an entirely new look for a classic movie,” James told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. “Everyone I grew up with loved ‘House Party.’ To partner with this creative team to bring a new ‘House Party’ to a new generation is unbelievable.”

James’ producing partner Maverick James added, “We’re trying out some ideas for musicians to be cast in and to be a part of the project.”

He also said that the NBA star will probably not be making a cameo, telling THR, “There’s no plan for it now, but he’s a fantastic actor, and if he wants a role, [screenwriter] Stephen [Glover] will find a great role to put him in.”

Calmatic is directing the movie, he is the man behind the music video “Old Town Road.” The cast includes Jacob Latimore, Tosin Cole, Allen Maldonaldo, Shakira Ja’nai Payne, Rotimi, Tamera Kissen, Andrew Santino, Bill Bellamy, and DC Young Fly.

In an interview, Rotimi told TMZ that the film is “similar” to the orginal, but has “a fresh spin.”

“We have a similar storyline a bit, but it’s just new age. It’s a fresh spin on it for sure,” said the actor. “We’re not playing the same Kid and Play but it’s like a new-age version of them but not them, if that makes sense. It’s not their sons or anything like that.”

He added, “We knew that creating a generational movie like that and touching that legacy … we have to bring our A-Game. So, we didn’t take it lightly and it’s just super funny. We were able to ad-lib a lot and our director [Charles Kidd II] was really amazing at that. We just had fun and we made it today’s humor and it’s gonna be very, very special.”

“House Party” drops Thursday, July 28 on HBO Max.