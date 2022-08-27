Howard vs Alabama State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Eddie Robinson Jr. makes his head coaching debut with Alabama State against Howard on Saturday, August 27.

Howard vs Alabama State Preview

Eddie Robinson Jr. coaches his first game for Alabama State when the Hornets meet the Howard Bison in the MEAC-SWAC Challenge on Saturday in Atlanta.

Robinson Jr. who isn’t related to the legendary late Grambling State head coach Eddie Robinson, looks to carve out his own legacy at Alabama State. Robinson Jr. played for the Hornets in college before his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans.

“Many people think I’m related to Eddie Robinson, but I’m not. But I did meet him in college. He’s one of the reasons why I coach today,” Robinson Jr. said via Andscape’s Jaicee Christian.

“We met after they just whipped us at Grambling. He and [Alabama State] Coach [Houston] Markham, my coach at the time, were great friends. When Eddie Robinson and I talked, we talked a little about where I was from and why I chose to play football. I knew then he would be my inspiration,” Robinson Jr. added.

Robinson Jr. will look to help ASU improve on a 5-6 record for 2021. The Hornets also look to end the MEAC’s grip on the SWAC-MEAC Challenge. Howard comes off of a 3-8 season. The MEAC is 11-4 against the SWAC in the annual game.

“It puts light on HBCU football, and that’s a game that we are used to playing,” Scott told Andscape about the SWAC-MEAC Challenge. “No matter if it’s SWAC or MEAC, we are coming to play.”

Howard senior quarterback Quinton Williams will lead the Bison offense again. Williams has experienced skill players to work with in wide receiver Antoine Murray and running backs Ian Wheeler and Jaret Hunter. Defensively, the Bison have a strong pass rusher in defensive lineman Darren Brokenburr and tough defensive back in Kenny Gallop Jr.

Alabama State has a new quarterback in Auburn transfer Dematrius Davis, and he can hand the ball off to an experienced running back in Jacory Merritt. On defense, the Hornets have a dangerous secondary with safety Irshaad Davis and cornerbacks Keenan Issac and Naytron Culpepper.

“To get a guy of his caliber to commit to us and still have four years to play, that’s huge,” Robinson said via the Montgomery Advertiser’s Jacob Shames. “Everybody’s excited about him. Now is his opportunity to do what he does best — just play football and do the things we ask of him.”