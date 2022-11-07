How to Watch Kentucky vs Howard Basketball Online for Free

The wait for college basketball fans is finally over as the season officially gets underway on Monday night. One of the opening night games will see the fourth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats host the Howard Bison on the SEC Network.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on SEC Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include SEC Network and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Howard vs Kentucky streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You'll need both the main channel package and the "Sports Plus" add-on, both of which can be included with your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Howard vs Kentucky live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." SEC Network is included in "Choice" and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Howard vs Kentucky live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 45-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Orange + Sports Extra" bundle. This option doesn't include a free trial, but it's the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network, and you can get your first month half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Howard vs Kentucky live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Howard vs Kentucky live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Howard vs Kentucky live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Howard vs Kentucky Preview

This season will be a little different for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats as the team actually brings back a good amount of experience. Leading the way will be big man Oscar Tshiebwe who returned for his senior season after averaging 17.4 points and 15.1 rebounds per game last season.

Also returning for the Wildcats is senior point guard Sahvir Wheeler, who averaged 10.1 points and 6.9 assists per game last season. With the return of Tshiebwe and Wheeler, the Wildcats will have experience at two of the crucial positions in college basketball.

Jacob Toppin also returns to the roster for his senior season and could get more playing time this season. Last season he averaged 6.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 17.7 minutes per game.

The Wildcats per usual also added a lot of talent this offseason as well. Kentucky added sharpshooter CJ Fredrick from Iowa, who averaged 7.5 points on 47.4% shooting from three last season.

The team also added a prolific scorer in Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves, who averaged 20.1 points on 46.9% shooting and 39% shooting from three. Kentucky also landed the fifth-ranked recruiting class in the country according to 247 Sports.

The class included a pair of 5-Star recruits in Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston. Calipari has tried to temper expectations to start the season, saying that they aren’t where they need to be yet, but Big Blue Nation always has big expectations.

Howard is coming off of a 16-13 season that saw them go 9-5 in conference play. The Bison return second-leading scorer Steve Settle III, who averaged 13.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game last season.

Elijah Hawkins also returns after a strong freshman season where he averaged 13.0 points and 5.6 assists per game. Bryce Harris is also back after contributing as a freshman with 4.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Howard averaged 76.4 points per game as a team last season and while they do return two of their top three scorers, they still will have to replace the production of top-scorer Kyle Foster who averaged 15.8 points per game last season.

Depending on how accurate Calipari’s comments are about Kentucky being ready this could be an interesting test for the Wildcats to start the season.